When art mirrors life

Whether you call it a toxic relationship, coercive control, abuse or anything else, Lauren’s ex wasn’t planning to let her walk away and take their kids.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
By

Lauren had left her husband – he didn’t take it well.

So he went in hard with lawyers, social services and massive pressure on Lauren to make out she was a bad mother.

But she’s a great mum with a professional job and lots of responsibility, so it was going ok for Lauren until she moved to a new place

She bought some pictures to brighten it up. She didn’t think about the images, just the colours.

Then he claimed she was a drinker – this was new.  People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

He suggested she wasn’t fit to look after the children. He said she was an alcoholic… And social services believed him.

But she wasn’t a drinker, there wasn’t any booze in the house.

Recently she’d fancied a glass of wine before bed, but never had one. 

Her friends knew she rarely drank, even when the kids were with their Dad. No one had ever seen her drunk.

He sent in the police, claiming she was drunk in charge of the kids – she was sober…

But social services still believed him, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

The court awarded temporary custody to the man.

She was devastated, so were the kids.

She called me in. We looked at the art she had chosen, especially the huge painting of wine bottles on the stairs.

She took it down and put it outside the front door. Someone pinched it… 

She went back to court.  The man’s allegations fell apart. The judge called him a liar.

The kids came home. What a relief. Normality was restored and they are happy.

Look at the art in your home – is it mirroring your life too?

Suzanne Roynon is an Interiors Therapist and Author of ‘Welcome Home, How Stuff Makes or Breaks your Relationship’.

    Suzanne Roynon

    Suzanne Roynon, Interiors Therapy Expert and Award Winning Author at InteriorsTherapy.com

    Suzanne Roynon is a speaker, award-winning author and Interiors Therapist based in Hertfordshire, UK.

In 2019, national newspaper features about her powerful new Interiors Therapy method explained how a home could be a ‘Manrepeller’ or ‘Womanrepeller’ preventing the occupant from enjoying a healthy, balanced, loving relationship.

The articles became click-bait worldwide, generating media interest, interviews and an international client base. The need for Interiors Therapy in hundreds of thousands of homes became abundantly clear.

Interiors Therapy is about so much more than relationships - as the tension, frustration and anxiety which encompassed homes, individuals and families showed during the Covid19 Lockdown.  With Interiors Therapy every home can benefit from boosting the good vibes for the people who live there.

What you see on Netflix with #TidyingupwithMarieKondo and #GetOrganized with #TheHomeEdit (and so much more!)  is available to you with Interiors Therapy.

Combining 20 years of practical experience, coaching, energy therapies and a sprinkling of Feng Shui, Interiors Therapy is a dynamic five-step process developed by Suzanne to achieve clarity about the impact of possessions, clear stagnation, create transformation, invite a flow of new opportunities and maximise the Law of Attraction.

In addition to speaking and teaching, Suzanne delivers an online Interiors Therapy Masterclass programme. She offers one-to-one consultations for clients in the UK and Europe and online further afield.
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

