Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When all else fails, do this

Tips on managing your own expectations when it comes to at home productivity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Productivity. A word that encapsulates so many opinions and experiences. How do you manage productivity?

Are you a goal setter who can set a goal and do it without procrastination? Or are you someone who plans out every minute of your day to maximize productivity?

Or are you like me, someone who occasionally flies by the seat of their pants, hoping that everything will work out in the end? (It always does!)

There is no “one way” to manage productivity. With so many adjuncts and variables, it really comes down to one thing:

Realistic expectations. Set them and be real about them.

Each week, I set goals in my head. I know which goals are realistic, and which will fail. There is no denying that. Here is how I work to keep them:

  1. Timers: I use them religiously. If I have a project that is time sensitive, I have learned that my capacity for time sensitive topics is terrible when I rely on my memory alone. So I set goal timers. You can download a fancy app, or simply use the alarm selection on your phone. Select a nice noise as your reminder… no one, and I mean no one, likes air horns.
  2. Note books: These are my guilty pleasure. Every time I go out to Michaels or Chapters, I come home with a new sparkly note book. Buy something that speaks to your soul – there is nothing more motivating than writing in a book that makes you smile when you open it.
  3. Sticky notes: I should buy stock in 3M. Sticky notes save me from all sorts of catastrophes. I put them everywhere, with every type of note and reminder possible. I even have an app on my laptop that mimics sticky notes on my home screen.

I also follow Tony Robbins because I like a lot of the content he puts out when it comes to being the best version of yourself, while being the hardest worker in the room. I think about this quote often and feel inspired by it when I’m feeling hard on myself.

“Once you have mastered time, you will understand how true it is that most people overestimate what they can accomplish in a year – and underestimate what they can achieve in a decade!”

Tony Robbins – American author, philanthropist and life coach

What are some of your productivity tips? Do you rely on timers to get your work done? Or do you have a better method that helps keep your week high in productivity and low on stress? Let me know! Contact me here!

Leah Sobon

I have been writing professionally for almost 20 years and have been featured in magazines, digital magazines, print newspaper and digital newspaper, and multiple websites. Most mediums have been local to me or Canadian based. Alongside being a freelance writer, I am also a paramedic of 11 years. I have education in journalism, plus I’m currently working on my English degree part-time. I also have a paramedicine diploma.

Alongside working as a full-time paramedic, I am a mother of three, dog mom of three, freelance content creator/copywriter (my amazing and fun side hustle) and a black belt instructor at a local martial arts school.

This all sounds hectic, but it contributes so importantly to the values that I hold near and dear. My experiences as a paramedic are unparalleled and my views and beliefs of how precious life actually is, are amplified by witnessing so much loss.

I write opinion and advice pieces that evoke thought, emotion, and consideration. I like to speak on topics that others might shy away from. When I wrote ‘Sharing Tragedy’ (in the middle of the night, as that was when it flew from my fingertips), I realized that there are so many unknowns about death and the value of life. I am encouraged by fear, I embrace vulnerability, and I love navigating challenges.

You can read more from Leah Sobon on her website: www.leahsobon.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

7 ways to be more productive by Mark Pettit of Lucemi Consulting
Community//

7 Ways to Be More Productive

by Mark Pettit
Community//

The Productivity Trap or How To Stop Doing ALL THE THINGS.

by Sara Young Wang
Photo by Emma Matthews on Unsplash
Community//

Should You Strive for Productivity During Coronavirus Lockdown?

by Olga Roman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.