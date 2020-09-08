When all else fails, do this

Productivity. A word that encapsulates so many opinions and experiences. How do you manage productivity?

Are you a goal setter who can set a goal and do it without procrastination? Or are you someone who plans out every minute of your day to maximize productivity?

Or are you like me, someone who occasionally flies by the seat of their pants, hoping that everything will work out in the end? (It always does!)

There is no “one way” to manage productivity. With so many adjuncts and variables, it really comes down to one thing:

Realistic expectations. Set them and be real about them.

Each week, I set goals in my head. I know which goals are realistic, and which will fail. There is no denying that. Here is how I work to keep them:

Timers: I use them religiously. If I have a project that is time sensitive, I have learned that my capacity for time sensitive topics is terrible when I rely on my memory alone. So I set goal timers. You can download a fancy app, or simply use the alarm selection on your phone. Select a nice noise as your reminder… no one, and I mean no one, likes air horns. Note books: These are my guilty pleasure. Every time I go out to Michaels or Chapters, I come home with a new sparkly note book. Buy something that speaks to your soul – there is nothing more motivating than writing in a book that makes you smile when you open it. Sticky notes: I should buy stock in 3M. Sticky notes save me from all sorts of catastrophes. I put them everywhere, with every type of note and reminder possible. I even have an app on my laptop that mimics sticky notes on my home screen.

I also follow Tony Robbins because I like a lot of the content he puts out when it comes to being the best version of yourself, while being the hardest worker in the room. I think about this quote often and feel inspired by it when I’m feeling hard on myself.

“Once you have mastered time, you will understand how true it is that most people overestimate what they can accomplish in a year – and underestimate what they can achieve in a decade!” Tony Robbins – American author, philanthropist and life coach

What are some of your productivity tips? Do you rely on timers to get your work done? Or do you have a better method that helps keep your week high in productivity and low on stress? Let me know! Contact me here!