When “Ah ha” Hits You Upside the Head

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

The Law of Garbage

Let the Bells Ring Out—I Get It!



In the middle of the night when I am wont to wake, I sometimes

surface with those trailing tendrils of prophetic dreams. Last night,

the dream was about searching for a job of a certain description. I

was using search terms similar to those I had used a year before and

found that the jobs that came up were the same as the previous year.

Not only that, they seemed to have a similar feeling of negativity.

~ If you would prefer to listen to this post, click here. ~



Curious. How could these jobs still be open, I wondered? Then I realized

these were different jobs entirely but matched my search nonetheless.

The negativity was somehow part of my criteria and the dissatisfaction

of the result commensurate to my lack of expectation.



Then WHAM! Lights! Bells! I got it! I knew it all along—repeated it

to myself like a mantra and still didn’t get the significance and sublime

simplicity of THE LAW. What law? The Law of Attraction? Nope.

Simpler. More real and grounding (literally) than the Law of Gravity.

What is it? The LAW of GARBAGE! Yep! Garbage In = Garbage Out.



The thing is, I’ve been working on a book called Making Friends

with the Sky: The Chicken Little Guide to the Internet. In it I share my

discovery, as I drop deeper into web design, Internet marketing, traffic

trends, and search engines, about the very nature of the Internet. That

the Internet is a model for consciousness. In short, it is our precursor

or teacher for the rate and subtlety of communication and creative

manifestation that we have been promised for centuries.



Of all the prophets and spiritual leaders, many used the simple language

of parable so that the lessons on how the universe works as a creative

vehicle driven on Love could be easily understood by all—educated

and simple alike. A mustard seed. A lily. We seem continually bent

on looking past the obvious in search of a more complex solution to

the woes of Life on Earth. We stand on the headland of Life and are

buffeted by the winds of change and whimsy. Life seems to be what

happens to us.



And then this morning came the revelation. So clear. So simple. So

provable. The books all say to be specific in your intentions. To write

down your goals—repeat them over and over. If you want a car, name

the model. If you want a successful income, name the amount. If you

want a great relationship, describe the very qualities you desire. Why?

I used to think it was to train my mind or somehow forge a bridge

between my desires and the universe so the universe could get busy and

manifest it. If I repeated it enough I would finally believe it and then

the universe would provide it.



Then I’d get caught up in what was “right” for me. What was the divine

plan? What was my role in creation? If I got what I thought I wanted,

would I be happy? Would it be “good” for everyone around me? And

while I was grunting and fretting through consciousness, the rest of

the world was either doing the same or more often, careening through

life, banging into people and circumstances beyond their control. And

there’s a good word: Control. How many of us think we have to control

the outcome to get what we desire?



So what is this epiphany? What is so sublimely simple and obvious

that I had to climb up and lumber over it every minute of every day

while I looked for the light? Well it is this: You get what you ask for.

Right, you say. We know this. “Ask and it shall be given.” “Be careful

what you wish for.” Of course. I ask…but do I get? Sometimes. Mix

emotion with your request—it makes it happen faster, like fuel on the

fire of desire. Is that right? Maybe, but not for the reasons I thought.



I had my list of wishes and I’d ramp up my emotions—first to

overwhelm my emotions of doubt, fear and anxiety, and then to fire

up the excitement for…what? Harmony? Success? A villa in the sun?

My business? Love? Peace? Happiness? Cool. Now, let me show you a

simple little illustration using the Internet to model how the universe

manifests. Interested? I think you will be if you get what I get.

When I Google my desires, here are my search results:



Harmony: 61,000,800

Success: 311,000,000

Villa in the sun: 34,300,000

Business: 1,600,000,000

Love: 1,350,000,000

Peace: 244,000,000

Happiness: 69,800,000



Now let me get a little more specific: “For sale traditional stone

villa in Hydra Greece three bedroom, terrace overlooking Kamini

Harbor walk to beach…” Now watch this…search results? 101. In

case it’s not yet clear, think about this. How long would it take me

to find what I want if I have to go through thirty-four million, three

hundred thousand websites? Would I give up before I got to the last

page of junk?



Now that I have 101, I can fine-tune that still more until I have a short list.

Then, once my house sells—I’m outta here! So it’s not about repetition.

It’s not about emotion. It’s not about “good” or “bad.” It’s not about “conjuring”

a result from the universe by will or intent. It is about specific and clear directions.

No more. No less. No garbage (unless trash is what you seek).



The clearer the vision, the more specifics given—the faster the circumstances

can be met. There are fewer matches and so you and the love of your life can

find each other because neither of you will be bothering with the dross

of wasted time and emotion in the wrong relationships. The life you

want cannot be left to chance. Period. And doubt? You don’t have time!

I’ve had random experiences of this and called it synchronicity. But

now I get it.



Emotion is important—not for the level of passion— but for the detail passion

gives you. I want to live on Hydra because Leonard Cohen lived and loved

and wrote poetry there; artists and authors cluster there; and by chance,

hmmm, a photo I cut out of Architectural Digest in the 1990s that has helped

me get through my toughest times, I discovered recently, is looking over

Kamini Harbor from the terrace of the McGuire (furniture design) family villa.



Now is it too much to imagine that the man in my life is, what? Greek,

maybe? Coincidentally (did I say that out loud), two friends chatting

at my husband George’s funeral wondered what would happen next.

One said to the other, “Oh, she’ll probably end up on an island in

Greece, writing a book.”



My mistake has been to see will and intention as a jaw set, hands on

hips determination to manifest—dammit! To rake off the weeds on the

top of the water until your dream glimmers up from the depths. But

now I see that you can’t even think about the weeds, let alone engage in

raking them. Google search for weeds: 70,500,000. If I put “weeds” and

“Greece” in the search I’m going to get a lot about Dandelions, which

has nothing to do with where I want to live when I kick this pop stand.

Mixing up our search gets results but they are garbled and unsatisfactory.

My own ambiguity has cluttered my path on many fronts.



I’ve got to tell you, it was the rubber band that did it. Once I started

being aware of all the moments I give energy and focus to negative or

insecure thoughts, I got closer to this realization. When your mind is

not engaged in all the garbage that can, might, is, did, or will go down,

there is finally room for sunshine thoughts. It’s easier to fill in the details

and get specific about disaster, disease, discord, and distrust because

we are constantly pummeled with the message in both our news and

“entertainment.” Turn it off. Turn your desires on. Sketch out your desire

and then fill in the details. Very clearly. Be specific. Cut out pictures. Add

music. Daydream about a conversation in these circumstances.



Think about it. If impulses of light traveling on fiber optics can connect

you instantly with your cousin in Saudi, or allow you to purchase a

$55,000 painting on eBay, can Creation Itself not tumble Paradise at

your feet for the asking?



And what about God? The divine plan? When you are fulfilling your

desires and the outcome is your happiness, then the world will follow

you and will be a happier place. It cannot be otherwise. Look at the stats.

It’s easy to see where the global “head” is. War, 800 million, outweighs

Peace, 244 million, by nearly 4:1. So if your head is your computer and

the universe (collective unconscious, according to Jung) is the Internet,

what are you putting into your search? Every single choice you make

gets a result. When you don’t make choices—clear and definitive—

you get the world of spam; everybody else’s uncensored, unconscious,

unclear, noise and confusion.



Now that you get it too, rather than life happening to you—make sure

you happen to Life!

~mh

If you enjoyed this chapter, please follow me on Thrive Global as I share Exhilarated Life – Discovering Inner Happiness in chapters, weekly, on Thrive Global – or you can begin your own journey right away. Click the link below.

Follow Exhilarated Life where you like to spend the most time – on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.