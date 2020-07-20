Contributor Log In/Sign Up
date 2020-07-20
When A Medical Student Has more to look forward to than just diagnosing- Zachery Dereniowski

By

When such stories make you feel positive and prepare you more for the life ahead. Life is not bliss for all, some go through extreme struggles and try hard to overcome but in the process, they fall prey to the adversities of life. Such people extended hands in the process and exceptional support to fight against it. Here, is a student who looks forward to empowering people.

Everyone wants to be happy in life. While individuals may define success or measure happiness differently, there are some basic qualities of a happy life that seem to be universal. You wouldn’t bake a cake without a recipe. You wouldn’t go to a place you’ve never been without a map. And you shouldn’t try to build happiness without a plan either. Creating a good happiness plan is what takes you from where you are now to the happy life you envision.

To create a happiness plan, follow these steps:

  • Clarify why you want a happy life.
  • Clarify when you’ll build the skills that lead to a happy life.
  • Decide which happiness skills to build.
  • Decide in what order you will build the skills that lead to a happy life.

There’s an unfortunate reason why happiness is often elusive — our brains simply aren’t wired that way. Instead, our brains have evolved to survive, to protect ourselves, to keep us safe. Sure, we have moments of elation and periods of contentment and bliss. But many of us are plagued with persistent negative emotions — we are just plain stuck in the “blahs.” Aiming for perfection usually winds up in a project or something else very slowly or never being finished.

So go for good enough instead.

Don’t use it as an excuse to slack off. But simply realize that there is something called good enough and when you are there then you are finished with whatever you are doing.

Remember when something you wanted to do seemed impossible? Maybe it was that first time you rode a bike, or drove a car, or asked someone out on a date. Then you did it and realized you had it in you all along. Creating a happy life is the same way — the first step is believing in yourself and your ability to live happily. Then you’ll see that you had it in you all along. This is why engaging in personal development is key to living a happy life.

Zachery Dereniowski, a medical student at the University of Sydney in Australia who aims to empower and educate people for the betterment of their lives. His formula is “Vulnerability – Relatability – Empowerment”. He is providing a voice to people battling with mental health issues. 

“I hope to continue to remain transparent and empower others to use their voice to do the same. To speak up for support from family/loved ones and seek professional support when concerned. I am by no means a doctor yet, and my goal is not to diagnose anyone ever.  I hope people recognize that they matter, that they are not alone and they are worthy of recovering from whatever they are going through”, he remarked.

He is fond of playing basketball, working out, watching horror movies, and travelling the world. New Zealand is his favourite destination. He is inspired by Kobe Bryant.

