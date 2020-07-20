When A Medical Student Has more to look forward to than just diagnosing- Zachery Dereniowski

When such stories make you feel positive and prepare you more for the life ahead. Life is not bliss for all, some go through extreme struggles and try hard to overcome but in the process, they fall prey to the adversities of life. Such people extended hands in the process and exceptional support to fight against it. Here, is a student who looks forward to empowering people.

Zachery Dereniowski, a medical student at the University of Sydney in Australia who aims to empower and educate people for the betterment of their lives. His formula is “Vulnerability – Relatability – Empowerment”. He is providing a voice to people battling with mental health issues.

“I hope to continue to remain transparent and empower others to use their voice to do the same. To speak up for support from family/loved ones and seek professional support when concerned. I am by no means a doctor yet, and my goal is not to diagnose anyone ever. I hope people recognize that they matter, that they are not alone and they are worthy of recovering from whatever they are going through”, he remarked.

He is fond of playing basketball, working out, watching horror movies, and travelling the world. New Zealand is his favourite destination. He is inspired by Kobe Bryant.