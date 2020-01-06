When a Heartache Can Propel You Forward and Become a Stepping Stone.
I am a psychiatrist. I have had training in psychodynamic psychiatry and knew about relationships( At least I thought!) I got married 2 years ago and we were hit by a lot of stressors just a few months after getting married. We both got sick to a point it affected our function, affected us financially and affected our marriage. I thought I knew a lot, but thinking I knew a lot, was adversely affecting our relationship. My husband was getting more withdrawn and irritable. He felt misunderstood. I was getting more irritable and restful and I did not know what to do. I was trained in mental health but my own marriage was slipping out of my hand.I had just started training in Imago Relationships. I got familiar with how feeling emotionally safe in a relationship was important. My supervisors told me “ If your husband or wife is not telling you something it is because they do not feel emotionally safe around you.” loved it. I started to be more available to understand my husband and how he was feeling, and create an emotionally safe environment for him. Through Imago I heard about workshops and we also went to a workshop by David and Donna Bowman on “Keeping The Love You want”. Both I and my husband loved it. Our relationship has improved which has brought more joy and motivation to my life. After seeing the effects and huge benefit of relationship therapy in my own life, I have become more passionate about helping people improve their relationships. Psychodynamic psychotherapy alone would not have gotten me to where I am today. Sometimes hard circumstances, and noting what you knew before can’t help, are real blessings in disguise. I have found my passion and am more specific in what I want to do. # Daily Prompt
Sara Mazaheri Jones MD
I am a doctor of psychiatry. There is a saying that people who go into psychiatry want to understand themselves more. I think this is very true and applies to me as well. I have been fortunate to have had thorough training in psychiatry. I have finished medical school and then had four years of psychiatry residency, two years of extra training in psychodynamic psychotherapy, Imago Relationship therapy, plus going for psychotherapy myself as a patient to see how therapy works. Many people may think that since I am a doctor, I should have it all together and shouldn’t have problems with anxiety or depression. Well, that cannot be any further from the truth. I have wrestled with anxiety and depression. I have been to psychotherapy from second year of my resiedncy. As you can see, I have been on both sides of the table. Both have the training plus the experience.
Looking back, I am grateful for my experiences. They made me stronger and wiser. While going through it, I wouldn’t have believed that! At those times I was irritable, discouraged, overwhelmed, and trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I am stronger now. I have treasures in my life forever as a result. Being able to feel comfortable with who I am, as a result of going for psychotherapy, is a tremendous asset. I can understand my patients, help them now and be a part of their story because I have been there myself.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.