Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When a Challenging Moment Led to Renewal

My sister struggled with depression for many years, which led down a path of drug use and caused her to ultimately take her own life.  After her suicide, I went through an incredibly difficult time.  My feelings about the event were so intense that I was afraid to allow them to come to the surface […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
life changing situation with Christy Whitman

My sister struggled with depression for many years, which led down a path of drug use and caused her to ultimately take her own life.  After her suicide, I went through an incredibly difficult time.  My feelings about the event were so intense that I was afraid to allow them to come to the surface – and in fact, at that time, I had been repressing or denying my emotions for most of my life. 

In the process of healing from my sister’s suicide – and with the help of a therapist and several different energy healers – I learned that it’s safe to feel whatever emotions I am feeling and that allowing our feelings to flow is a huge component of not only our fulfillment in life but to creating the quality life experiences that we truly desire.    

Our emotions are powerful energies that we broadcast out into the universe, and we receive back whatever we are asking for through our vibration, whether it is wanted or not. If we don’t give ourselves permission to feel our feelings, how can we possibly know what vibration we are emitting?   The ability to feel our emotions is the launching point for being able to feel and work with energy – and developing the ability to work with energy is the key to magnetizing all that we want to manifest in our lives.  The loss of my sister led me on a path of self-discovery in which I learned to become a master of my emotions rather than allowing my emotions to master me. 

Christy Whitman

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two-time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. Both books were well received by the media.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She also hosts Conscious Couple retreats with her husband, Frederic.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Practice Choosing Positive Emotions.” With Dr. Bradley Nelson & Fotis Georgiadis

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

“5 Things We Can Each Do Help Solve The Loneliness Epidemic” With Relationship Expert and Therapist Audrey Hope

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

Stay in the Magic

by Beth Bell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.