What’s Your Superpower?

Limitless Leadership begins with self-belief and conviction in authentically wanting to commit to the bigger game. This does not come from external factors but from your internal compass paving the way to what you project to the outside world. The direction does not always come from up above or your team, parts of it may, but you need to find this, drive it and own it.

In any role, we can get caught up in the ‘doing” juggling multiple balls in the air such as; technology, people, relationships, structure, strategy, hybrid work, innovation, and so much more.

It’s no wonder many leaders are only managing their teams instead of leading them and their organisations forward. To shift from a management mindset to a leadership mindset takes awareness, skill, will, energy, and more than just drive, ambition, and some smarts. It all starts with self-leadership and filling this cup before you can share. We need to learn, unlearn and learn again and adopt the mindset, skills and habits to evolve and develop and look at what is next continually.

Life Skills (a.k.a Soft skills) are imperative to master and form the foundation of success in any role. There are many traits, mindsets, perspectives and habits we need to adopt, and we have identified these as THE 12 SUPERPOWERS to Lead and Be Limitless.

“SUPERPOWER – an exceptional or extraordinary power or ability”

Your Superpower is your special sauce. It’s something unique to you. It may be a skill or trait that others may possess, but it’s unique to you as there is no one else who is you.

Superpowers can help us sprint instead of run, walk rather than crawl, and help us be the leaders we want to become and create future leaders.

n this article, I explore the 12 Superpowers to lead and be limitless and compare the difference in behaviour that could LIMIT you or make you LIMITLESS.

The Superpowers of a Limitless leader:

  • Get comfortable being uncomfortable
  • Effectively communicate
  • Have high self-awareness and EI
  • Are intentional in thoughts and actions
  • Adopt a Gift Mindset
  • Are purpose-led
  • Have motivational intelligence
  • Delegate what they like doing
  • Possess strong self-belief
  • Cultivate a  bursting mindset
  • Coach and seek feedback
  • Lead with courage

As always, I’d love to hear what stands out for you.

Lead to be Limitless…

    Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

    Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

    Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

    What makes Renée stand out is that she has the first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, both coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

    At RG Dynamics, the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs, never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

    With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

    Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner. In 2016 she published her first book, Limitless Leadership, also in 2016, Renée was a contributor to the Leaders of Influence anthology. In 2021 she published her 3rd book, “Gift Mindset®”- Unwrap the 12 gifts to lead and live a life of purpose, connection and contribution. Order your copy here.

