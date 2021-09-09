Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

What’s your “space” box look like?

We made it to September.  My business coach, the outstanding Susie Moore, remarked that September was like a second January. With the end of summer, school starting, and fall around the corner it’s a good time to take stock and refocus. A few questions I always ask myself: What is the state of my direct […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We made it to September. 

My business coach, the outstanding Susie Moore, remarked that September was like a second January.

With the end of summer, school starting, and fall around the corner it’s a good time to take stock and refocus.

A few questions I always ask myself:

What is the state of my direct environment? This means the house, car, office, and any other space where we spend a lot of time.

Is it clean? Is it orderly? Is there trash everywhere? When was the last time we vacuumed the carpet or folded the clothes? Is the bed made? Are the unnecessary papers shredded? Is the cat box changed?

You may ask: “Amy, what does this have to do with achieving my goals and being happy?”

I talk a lot about the concept that everything in our environment reflects our life state. A therapist once told me that plants gone without water is a sign of depression and lack of life force.  

If our immediate environment is a literal mess, dirty or disorganized then, strictly speaking, how do we expect to win?

Now I am not talking about a space that is well lived in and functional. I am talking about a space that is full of stuff we can’t let go of or in dire need of a good cleaning.  

Over the Labor Day weekend, I took some time to get rid of clothes I haven’t worn in ages. Unable to sell a table that no longer suited my needs I gave it to the thrift store and created some open space.

The point being, as we enter the final phase of the year how can we set up ourselves to cross the finish line in total victory?

Often it seems like we are at the mercy of external forces, but it starts in our immediate environment.

Is letting go of stuff a challenge? Maybe some coaching around this can help get you over the block.

Are we afraid to open the mail (I was for years)? Facing our situations head-on is the beginning of transforming the obstacles.

Do we tend to overcommit to everyone else out of fear of saying no or setting boundaries? 

Practice role-playing with a friend to get used to the conversation and then try it out in real life. Those people in our environment who truly want what’s best for us will be respectful. It’s good information on who’s really on our side.

What 1-3 tasks can we commit to fulfilling right now? Things were as simple as clearing off our desks, folding the laundry, and doing the dishes. 

I am always amazed at how much better I feel once my space is in order. It also helps productivity.

If we are holding onto the past and can’t transform our physical environment it’s gonna be tough to make space for anything new.

This is not a new fact but something I remind myself regularly. We can feel the feelings and keep it moving to trust that what’s around the corner maybe BETTER than anything we could have imagined for ourselves.

It starts with us. It starts with our immediate environment. Like a tree.  A beautiful oak doesn’t become 100 feet tall without a solid base.

As we roll into the ‘second new year’ moment let’s start right where we are.

Chronicle your journey from start to finish. The results and relief will be astonishing.

Oh yes, one more very important thing, enjoy the process. Self-care is self-respect. You deserve it!

    Amy Jordan Speaks, Award Winning Author, Speaker, Coach, Choreographer at Amy Jordan Speaks

    Amy Jordan is an Award-Winning author, speaker, coach and choreographer.

    She embodies her mantra, 'Dance Because You Can.'

    Amy’s professional and personal experiences have given her the insight needed to help others.  Her life has been full of unexpected challenges,  sending her on a journey that transformed trauma into triumph.

    Amy has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and fought most of her life to hide it.  As a professional dancer, she experienced complications from the diabetes that caused her to lose sight in one eye becoming legally blind.

    Unable to continue her dance career, she turned her attention to supporting others living with diabetes.  This began her life-long work as an advocate and motivator.  She founded SWEET ENUFF Movement to help prevent childhood obesity through dance and exercise.  It  was a top 5 national finalist of First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘End Childhood Obesity Challenge.’

    Life challenged Amy again when she was hit and run over by a New York City express bus.  The accident nearly ended her life and her leg came close to being amputated. She used her dance training and discipline to survive 20 surgeries, and against all odds, regained use of her leg walking and even danced again.

    Her determination and indomitable spirit carried her through grueling years of rehabilitation, and  her inner strength enabled her to return to fitness classes.  She began choreographing and returned to her essence as a dancer in 2014,  founding The Victory Dance Project, a NYC-based professional dance company.

    Amy Jordan is on a mission to encourage everyone to Transform Trauma to Triumph and'Dance Because You Can.'  Her book of the same name 'Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph won the 2019 EVVY Award for best non fiction book.  

    Ms. Jordan is also featured in a full length documentary film 'Amy's Victory Dance.' Director Brian Thomas is a two-time Emmy nominee and award winning director. Brian has worked with such icons as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Pink among others.  

    Amy is a sought-after motivational speaker and coach, sharing her unique, D.A.N.C.E. philosophy in her signature presentation Dance Because You Can. She believes that the process of Creating Your Own Victory Dance is the key to success in business, leadership and life.

     

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    If You Want to Change Your Circumstances, Upgrade Your Environment

    by Srinivas Rao
    Community//

    Maria Angelica Matos Polo: “As we know most of our environment is constantly being harmed”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    “Self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions” with Aviva Reimer and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.