Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What’s Your Pandemic Story?

We’ve covered a lot of ground in recent months, from building resilience through the doing to uncovering resilience through the being.  This week, we take stock of our incredible progress through the simple yet powerful act of owning our personal pandemic story.We’ve faced some of our most difficult moments these past few months, both collectively and as individuals.  […]

By

We’ve covered a lot of ground in recent months, from building resilience through the doing to uncovering resilience through the being.  This week, we take stock of our incredible progress through the simple yet powerful act of owning our personal pandemic story.

We’ve faced some of our most difficult moments these past few months, both collectively and as individuals.  First with the pandemic and then with witnessing the racial protests, this era has felt like a sea change: a huge, monumental and radically altering moment in time that has transformed life as we know it.

The uncertainly of change, even in the best of situations, can feel frightening and overwhelm us.  But when we own our story about these difficult moments and retell it using our own words, we can find our way to resilience.

It all starts with the story we tell ourselves. 

When we create a narrative that infuses personal meaning to external events, we’re better able to cope with change. Why? Because humans are meaning-seeking, purpose-driven creatures and creating meaning is a pivotal component to building resilience.

STORYTELLING & OUR HEALTH

Using storytelling to improve our health is scientifically called cognitive reframing and it can have a profound impact on our resilience.

Here’s how to put it into action: For the next week, spend a few minutes each day writing “your pandemic story.”  Ask yourself the following questions: How has this experience shaped you? What have you gained? What have you lost? And most importantly, what hard-won lessons about your own personal resilience have you discovered?

This process can help us move towards something called post-traumatic growth, a fascinating phenomenon that gives us the ability to make strides in our emotional health as we face difficult situations.  

Its like the Buddhist monks say: no mud, no lotus.    

@therealdvf


CELEBRATE YOUR INDEPENDENCE  

Storytelling can have a powerful impact on our resilience. When we pause, reflect and take stock to create our own narrative, we create meaning to that difficult experience and foster a sense of independence separate from the external chaos around us.  And with July 4th approaching (that’s American Independence Day for our international readers), how fitting to reclaim and celebrate your incredible, independent and resilient spirit that’s carried you so far!    

Original image: Good Housekeeping

WANT TO BE THE MOST RESILIENT PERSON YOU KNOW? Check out our free weekly newsletter here for all Dr. Aditi’s science-backed tips on building resilience!

Dr. Aditi, Mind-Body Medicine Doctor at Harvard Medical School

Mind-Body Medicine Doctor @HarvardMed | Panelist @Forbes #30Under30 | Host of The Parenthood Journey @Thrive | Speaking: The Leigh Bureau | www.draditi.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Each of us needs to devise own playbook on mental resilience

by Sumali Moitra
A Self-Portrait, The Financial District, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Photographer: Ajani Charles
Community//

The Implications of The COVID-19 Pandemic

by Ajani Charles (E-mail: [email protected], Instagram: @ajaniphoto)
Eldar Nurkovic/ Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

Flattening the Second Curve Begins Now

by Karen S. Lynch

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.