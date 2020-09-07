What’s Your Noble Cause?

Let’s start by getting the definition straight.

Dictionary.com says;

Noble [ noh-buhl ] Adjective, no·bler, no·blest. distinguished by rank or title. pertaining to persons so distinguished. of, belonging to, or constituting a hereditary class that has special social or political status in a country or state; of or pertaining to the aristocracy. of an exalted moral or mental character or excellence: a noble thought.“

We are NOT talking about Knights and Dames, distinguished people of any form or for that matter inherited titles which leaves us with “of an exalted moral or mental character or excellence: a noble thought.“

Or in our case Noble Cause!

Cause [ kawz ]

noun

a person or thing that acts, happens, or exists in such a way that some specific thing happens as a result; the producer of an effect: You have been the cause of much anxiety. What was the cause of the accident? the reason or motive for some human action: The good news was a cause for rejoicing. good or sufficient reason: to complain without cause; to be dismissed for cause. Law. a ground of legal action; the matter over which a person goes to law.

Verb (used with object), caused, causing.

to be the cause of; bring about.

We’re running with the Verb then noun definition 2

“To be the cause of; bring about the reason or motive for some human action”

To achieve a Noble Cause then is:

“To have brought into being a concept or outcome of an exalted moral or mental character or excellence.”

What do you want to be the cause of? What is it that makes your heart race? What is it that challenges you yet compels you to be of service to its creation?

My Noble Cause

My noble cause is to live in a world of enlightened citizens and leaders. It is why I do what I do, it is why I am typing these words right now BECAUSE it is my Vision, my end game, and I may not live to see it accomplished. I most certainly cannot achieve this outcome on my own. I need the support and cooperation of thousands, possibly millions. It is also the birthplace of my Mission. My Mission is to “create conversations to enlighten individuals, coach to inspire them to do the same and BE the difference.”

Was I always this together? Hell, NO!

Talents, Skills, Abilities, Dreams and Desires

We all have talents, skills and abilities which we can choose to apply to our work. To fulfil our needs we work, but what about our desires or even better our dreams. Do we dare to desire or dream? Can we step off the hamster wheel long enough to think of such things? Daring to Dream is the difference between Living and merely Existing. Have you ever wondered why some people appear to know what they where they are going and get on with achieving in their lives when others simply go around in circles? It’s because those people going places have Purpose in their life.

NOTE: Purpose can be good, bad, right or wrong. Any which way it gives direction and, like any vehicle, the direction it is travelling in is subject to change.

Moon Shot

Think of your life as a trip to the Moon, which is 384,400 Km or roughly 240,250 miles from Earth. To get to the Moon NASA had to invent the math such was the difficulty of the calculation because the motion of Apollo was “chaotic and unpredictable” much like our lives right? Here is what a layperson can understand about the Moon maths. The mathematicians needed to know where the Moon would be when Apollo 11 arrived. Then they needed to make constant adjustments to stay on course. Without those factors, there is no way known Neil Armstrong would have been able to step onto the lunar surface. Your life is very much the same.

The United Nations estimates the global average life span is 72.6 years which is roughly 636,400 hours. Like Apollo 11, we need to know where we are going what our Purpose is? We need to understand what we are going to do with each day’s hours and adjust our trajectory according to the circumstances. Otherwise, we could end up anywhere! You will end up joining those poor souls going around in circles.

It’s not necessary to know for sure and certain your current Higher Purpose is your reason for being. Often reasons find us as we set off with another plan AND you must start each day with Purpose, things to do with a big picture reason for doing them.

“Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans. John Lennon

YOU ARE NOT STUCK

I speak from experience; my life has been a series of lunar shots and holding patterns. From each lunar shot, I learned a bit more about myself and the way life works. Each time I crashed, it hurt like hell. I would slip into a holding pattern going around in a depressing circle until I recovered or hit a wall forcing me to look up and plan my next lunar shot.

It is vital to know YOU ARE NOT STUCK! You never have been! You just think you are and that thinking can be changed to enable you to BE who you say you are. The very first steps on the journey to your future is to believe a change is possible and to find your Noble Cause.

Get Empowered

Your Nobel Cause or Higher Purpose must be something greater than your personal concerns for yourself. It must inspire you to effectively lead, inspire and develop others as leaders. Your Nobel Cause will give you courage when you are frightened, strength when you are exhausted and persistence when the road ahead appears impossible. It will inspire YOU to take on challenges you previously wouldn’t have thought possible.

WHY?

Because you will have found the fortitude to go beyond your own self concerns! You will have committed yourself in the service of something which, when achieved, will truly matter to planet earth. About now your internal voices are screaming at you;

“That’s not you”, “You could never do anything that important.” “You’re dumb, uneducated, what could you do?” “You are this, or you are that, but you are certainly NOT awe-inspiring.”

AND you DO NOT HAVE TO LISTEN!

YOU can find your way.

How Do You Eat an Elephant?

Well, you don’t for a starter! (not if you want a main …sorry terrible joke). But if you were to try, how would you eat an elephant? One mouthful at a time, the same way as you would consume anything! So how do I know you can make a difference? Because you do already! You might not be impacting positively, but you are making an impact. What If all you had to do was to decide to never give up working on making the world you live in just a little bit better. Pick up a piece of rubbish, make a pact to smile, it’s all in service of creating a better world.

