What’s Your August Energy Pattern?

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week’s content is finding your August Energy Pattern. You can click here to find out.



At any moment in time you can choose to change your energy pattern.



3 Steps to Change Your Energy:



1. Soul – Pick the energy pattern you want to give off

2. Body – Change the way you use your body to give off higher vibes – If you are sitting, go for a walk or dance!

3. Mind – Refocus your attention & change the words you are using to embody a higher vibration – Try swapping frustrated with a bit tickled



Habit: Next time you feel yourself getting into a lower vibe

Change the way you are using your body Listen to an empowering podcast or read a simple yet impactful quote If that doesn’t work – relax & spend some time alone until you’re ready to get in that high vibe

As always cheering for you!

Gabi



