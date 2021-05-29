Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What’s the Verdict? Will Apps Replace In Person Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services?

Prince Harry made a splash last week when it was announced he became Chief Impact Officer of Betterup.com, a billion dollar mental telehealth company. However, he is not alone; over the past year online mental health and addiction apps have been on the rise. From Talkspace to Knightbridge (on line gambling and gaming help service), […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Prince Harry made a splash last week when it was announced he became Chief Impact Officer of Betterup.com, a billion dollar mental telehealth company. However, he is not alone; over the past year online mental health and addiction apps have been on the rise. From Talkspace to Knightbridge (on line gambling and gaming help service), companies are sprouting up like fields of poppy. Recently, the New York Magazine and The Cut both featured excellent exposes on the efficacy of these new online therapies offered to both individuals and   companies.

As Covid 19 bloomed,  the conventional mental health world adapted to a “customer demographic coveted by direct to consumer start ups conducting its work life over Zoom” and buying groceries from Amazon. Why should not therapy do the same?  Billions of dollars are now being spent on marketing so that the consumer will be enticed to try one-stop therapy shopping.

I have to admit that even I who always have done blender care – in person and Hippa-compliant Zoom found myself talking more to squares then in person at the start of the Covid.

That being said, I am skeptical about many of the apps.  As the Cut reveals, many are nothing more than “scented candles with self guided therapy.” I guess the upside is that seeking help for mental health is now “cool.” However, these apps are all over the place in price range and competency; some are delivered through employers and others you pay for. TalkSpace, BetterHelp, Brightside and Calmerry that connect folks to licensed clinicians may cost hundreds of dollars per session and the length of service is usually only 30 minutes. In my experience it’s all but impossible to reach a solution in 30 minutes! This is especially true for individuals seeking help for multiple issues.

None the less, the verdict is out: the techno mental health boom is here to stay. As a behavioral health professional, as a family member, please let me know about your experiences and your thoughts on receiving mental health and substance abuse services via apps.

Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP, Writer, Speaker, Clinician, Interventionist

Dr. Louise Stanger founded All About Interventions because she is passionate about helping families whose loved ones experience substance abuse, mental health, process addictions and chronic pain. She is committed to showing up for her clients and facilitating lasting change so families are free from sleepless, worrisome nights. Additionally, she speaks about these topics all around the country, trains staff at many treatment centers, and develops original family programs. In 2018, Louise became the recipient of the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House Excellence in Service Award. She most recently received the Interventionist of the Year Award from DB Resources in London and McLean Hospital - an affiliate of Harvard University, in 2019. To learn more, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDf5262P7I8 and visit her website at allaboutinterventions.com.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Mayor Pete: Mental Health And Addiction Are Linked

by Conor Bezane
Community//

Gary Mendell: “People can and do recover from addiction every single day”

by Ben Ari
covid-19 substance abuse
Community//

A Tale of Two Epidemics: Substance Abuse Disorder and COVID-19

by Karina Schultheis
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.