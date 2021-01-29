Contributor Log In/Sign Up
WHAT’S THE THE MISSING LINK TO SUCCESS AT WORK AND IN LIFE

Stress, overwhelm, burnout, frustration

Are You or Your People Facing Burnout?

The fast-paced global work environment we live in and intensified with the disruption of COVID-19 creates many challenges for organizations and individuals alike — resulting in stifled innovation, power-struggles, low company morale, ineffective teamwork, and burnout. These are just a few examples of the negative impact our modern world can have on people. Too many individuals — both executives and employees — are facing these challenges in the workplace. When even successful and affluent professionals are inwardly craving something more from life — something they can’t quite put their finger on — the spirit and vitality of their organizations can start to drain, and their personal lives can suffer.

Lack of Vitality 

What makes an organization lose vitality? I believe that one of the missing ingredients — and maybe the most important one — is connection: connection to ourselves, to each other, and our WHY –our higher purpose. When we lose our connection, we are like a flickering light destined to die out if we do not become reconnected to vital energy. The disconnection robs us of our health, well-being, our passion for work and life, and meaningful existence. The truth of who we are and why we are here has eluded many of us for too long. And the reason is simple — we haven’t asked the most important questions. Our vast inner potential is craving to be released and used in creative and meaningful ways! Most people in organizations want to support the company, their families, and the world at large. So how do we tap into that deep desire for the good of the whole?

Connecting the External Challenge to the Deep Desire

I believe that one of the things that keep businesses from harnessing the passion and desires of their people is the conviction that by working longer and harder, we will accomplish more. Is that really true? The endless, relentless focus on productivity with deadlines and pressure for instant gains and more growth can take its toll on any human being. For people to come together in your organization, and to make great things happen, you need to balance necessary external demands with essential internal needs. Why not encourage your employees to nurture their inner beings, to take care of their deeper well of connection? The progressive companies doing just that are creating a pipeline of happy employees connected to their own increased creativity and innovation, higher effectiveness, and more joy and fun in the workplace.

Ask the Questions, “What can I do to Amplify the Well-Being of my People?”

That kind of connection will fuel your people’s external activities and bring them greater fulfillment and success in their lives. Why not support this kind of powerful and conscious leadership within your organization that creates much-needed engagement and a thriving culture? Research shows that the more a company invests in the health, growth, and well-being of its people, the greater its bottom line. The result is a win-win for all.

If you are a business owner or a corporate executive, what can your company do to bring out the deep desire in your people? What can you do to support them in finding their connection so they can best support you and your business to thrive and make a powerful impact in the world? And what can you do, as the leader of your own inner being, to start the same within yourself? We always have to start with ourselves first.

Rúna Bouius, Evolving Leaders' Relationships To Power — TRUE Power at True Power Institute

Rúna Bouius is a former CEO and serial entrepreneur from Iceland and the founder of the True Power Institute. She is a speaker, author, executive coach, and consultant to visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and people of influence. She is on the vanguard of the new-business-paradigm thinking, the creation of better workplaces, and developing the emerging leaders.

