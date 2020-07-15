Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What's Possible?

New Journal helps you start each day with a sense of what is possible.

By

What a successful book launch weekend we had!! I sprang out of bed this morning to check our Amazon rankings and we’re still the #1 Amazon Hot New Release!! We’re just so grateful to you all for showing up for us and supporting us!

Of course, this isn’t really about us at all. It’s about ALL OF US. Together.

I have used our communities so many times personally. We all rely on each other and we all trade off moments.

Today and this weekend keep me thinking about this sentence (It’s from my first book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through)

“Do you start each day grateful and with a sense of wondering what is possible?”

Now I think I just reworded that a bit and you might put your own spin on it as well, which we hope you do. But I keep thinking….. what all is possible?

I met Kris Fuller in a massive Facebook group with hundreds of thousands of women in it to learn Zoom. This was back in late January. We just clicked. We decided to open our hearts, minds, businesses, families, cats and more to the world of endless possibilities when there is still a sense of I and ME but there is a much larger, collaborative sense of US and WE.

Now, here we are.

So think about this with us, please:

Each day is an amazing moment to wake up to all that is possible!

These can be your moments to decide to take your bravest, boldest actions!

What empowers you?

Is there something your like to change?

Something you’d like amplify and more of? less of?

Start doing?

Stop doing?

What holds you back? What keeps you positive? What helps you stay motivated? Inspired?

Remember, we have a choice in every moment of how to be. We have choices in what we say, what we do, how we react, and more. There are so many choices in each moment every day.

Change takes time, commitment and discipline. It starts with you. You can!

What would your life look like if only you could…….? Could do what?

Change can be scary and fear-based without guidance here and there.

Doubts, fears, self-confidence dips…. we understand!

WE’RE HERE FOR YOU!!

Join Us. With your purchase of our new journal, you receive free access and coaching in our private Facebook group. (The details are in the journal.)
Best Ever You: 52 Week Journal

Best Ever You: 52 Week Journal to Your Bravest, Boldest You: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1716888689/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_jDfdFbE0BZJZW

You Can!!

Love,

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino & Kris Fuller

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, Hay House Author of PERCOLATE - CEO/Founder The Best Ever You Network at Hay House and Best Ever You

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through. Specializing in mindset, strategy, leadership and change-based action, Elizabeth helps people and companies around the globe be their best.

​Elizabeth graduated with honors in 1991 from St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa and currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership. Elizabeth is the recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Finance — Leaders award for her significant contribution towards the financial sector from FiNext. Elizabeth serves as a Leadership Advisor for the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.

Elizabeth and her husband, Peter R. Guarino, and their four sons live in Maine.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

