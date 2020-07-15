What’s Possible?

What a successful book launch weekend we had!! I sprang out of bed this morning to check our Amazon rankings and we’re still the #1 Amazon Hot New Release!! We’re just so grateful to you all for showing up for us and supporting us!

Of course, this isn’t really about us at all. It’s about ALL OF US. Together.

I have used our communities so many times personally. We all rely on each other and we all trade off moments.

Today and this weekend keep me thinking about this sentence (It’s from my first book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through)

“Do you start each day grateful and with a sense of wondering what is possible?”

Now I think I just reworded that a bit and you might put your own spin on it as well, which we hope you do. But I keep thinking….. what all is possible?

I met Kris Fuller in a massive Facebook group with hundreds of thousands of women in it to learn Zoom. This was back in late January. We just clicked. We decided to open our hearts, minds, businesses, families, cats and more to the world of endless possibilities when there is still a sense of I and ME but there is a much larger, collaborative sense of US and WE.

Now, here we are.

So think about this with us, please:

Each day is an amazing moment to wake up to all that is possible!

These can be your moments to decide to take your bravest, boldest actions!

What empowers you?

Is there something your like to change?

Something you’d like amplify and more of? less of?

Start doing?

Stop doing?

What holds you back? What keeps you positive? What helps you stay motivated? Inspired?

Remember, we have a choice in every moment of how to be. We have choices in what we say, what we do, how we react, and more. There are so many choices in each moment every day.

Change takes time, commitment and discipline. It starts with you. You can!

What would your life look like if only you could…….? Could do what?

Change can be scary and fear-based without guidance here and there.

Doubts, fears, self-confidence dips…. we understand!

WE’RE HERE FOR YOU!!

Join Us. With your purchase of our new journal, you receive free access and coaching in our private Facebook group. (The details are in the journal.)

Best Ever You: 52 Week Journal

You Can!!

Love,

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino & Kris Fuller