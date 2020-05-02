What’s one song that keeps you optimistic?

Researchers have found so many benefits of turning to music to reduce stress, boost our mood and help us increase our resilience.

Your go-to song you’ve been playing during these challenging times to keep your spirits high.

Share your top songs and how you’ve been enjoying them. Do you turn on a song that sparks happy memories or reminds you of a favourite place you plan on visiting again? Has your family enjoyed dance parties to your favourite song after dinner? Is there a specific track that helps relieve your anxiety when it spikes? Tell us what song is helping you stay optimistic right now.

RM’s journey inspires me. From expressing himself through songs, he showcases his growth as a person over the years.

Reflection was released in 2016 (from Wings). RM mentions how “quite often, I really hate myself.”[1] When he feels this way, he goes to the park. RM sings, “I just stand here with the familiar darkness”. I myself have a complex relationship with the night. The darkness can feel lonely. However, it can also be comforting – as though the physical environment matches the way I felt. RM sings multiple times “I wish I could love myself”, and this reminded of who I was before my blog and my ‘new self’.

In 2017, RM dropped Always. He wrote this track when he was feeling down. He decided to release it, saying that “a sad song can be the biggest comfort.”[2] RM expresses despair: lamenting that despite how hard he was trying, he does not feel understood or heard. “In this loud silence, I live to understand the world, But the world has never understood me.” He questions why he feels the way he does if God is supposedly there for him. Though my heart hurts when I listen to Always, I admired RM’s bravery. It’s one thing to share about your thoughts, but another to share when you are not at your best. Many of us may have felt this way, and RM is living proof that we are able to get through.

