Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“What’s My Worth?

There are 2 main things I have stopped doing over the years in my personal life… 1. I do not overextend my kindness2. I do not try to save people anymore from themselves. In other words, I stopped wasting my time and energy in areas that I really have no right or business being in. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

There are 2 main things I have stopped doing over the years in my personal life…

1. I do not overextend my kindness
2. I do not try to save people anymore from themselves.

In other words, I stopped wasting my time and energy in areas that I really have no right or business being in.

I REALIZED change is the only constant in this world.

I REALIZED that everybody has to forge their own path.  Although I have the best intentions, life wisdom comes from the struggles we each face.

I REALIZED success comes from the failures.

I REALIZED at the end of the day, I do my best to help those in need however I can in this lifetime…

HOWEVER,, to the rest…

I cast NO judgement for their choices and leave them be.

At the end of the day what we all seek is a sense of love, fulfillment and belonging.

What the years have made clear is that I had to find that WITHIN myself.

That expecting others to fill that VOID… WAS THE ISSUE.

Am i ever lonely WITHIN myself at this point in life? NO

Am I a human being that enjoys human connection and had been lonesome at times? OF COURSE

Will I ever compromise my needs for somebody else again? HECK NO!

NOBODY IN THIS WORLD WILL GIVE YOU THE LOVE AND FULFILLMENT YOU NEED TO FIND FOR YOURSELF FIRST AND FOREMOST. 💥

It has been a proactive journey of continual personal growth and development each day to get here.

FALL MADLY IN LOVE with taking care of yourself mind, body and spirit…

All of a sudden,  the people in your life meant for you light the candles on an already iced cake… in perfect timing which happens to the day.

TRUST THE PROCESS
EMBRACE THE UNCERTAINTY
SEE THE BEAUTY IN THE BECOMING

Ask yourself… Am I worth it?

Katherine Tran, The Self Care Coach at Thrive Global

I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

👇👇👇👇

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3YYDSK/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_dX1zFbHJMFBKV

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Growing into the Woman I was Destined to be

by Christina Araujo
Community//

How Coaching Changed My Life

by Yunzhe Zhou
Community//

Caring Too Much About Other People’s Opinions Held Me Back—Here’s How I Started Doing What’s Best For Me

by Hannah McCauley

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.