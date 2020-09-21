“What’s My Worth?

There are 2 main things I have stopped doing over the years in my personal life…

1. I do not overextend my kindness

2. I do not try to save people anymore from themselves.

In other words, I stopped wasting my time and energy in areas that I really have no right or business being in.

I REALIZED change is the only constant in this world.

I REALIZED that everybody has to forge their own path. Although I have the best intentions, life wisdom comes from the struggles we each face.

I REALIZED success comes from the failures.

I REALIZED at the end of the day, I do my best to help those in need however I can in this lifetime…

HOWEVER,, to the rest…

I cast NO judgement for their choices and leave them be.

At the end of the day what we all seek is a sense of love, fulfillment and belonging.

What the years have made clear is that I had to find that WITHIN myself.

That expecting others to fill that VOID… WAS THE ISSUE.

Am i ever lonely WITHIN myself at this point in life? NO

Am I a human being that enjoys human connection and had been lonesome at times? OF COURSE

Will I ever compromise my needs for somebody else again? HECK NO!

NOBODY IN THIS WORLD WILL GIVE YOU THE LOVE AND FULFILLMENT YOU NEED TO FIND FOR YOURSELF FIRST AND FOREMOST. 💥

It has been a proactive journey of continual personal growth and development each day to get here.

FALL MADLY IN LOVE with taking care of yourself mind, body and spirit…

All of a sudden, the people in your life meant for you light the candles on an already iced cake… in perfect timing which happens to the day.

TRUST THE PROCESS

EMBRACE THE UNCERTAINTY

SEE THE BEAUTY IN THE BECOMING

Ask yourself… Am I worth it?

