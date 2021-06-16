Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What’s it Going to Take to Make That Idea a Reality?

Look, I’m no mind reader, but chances are that you have an idea in your head and you’ve never pursued it. Maybe you did take one step in that direction and it felt hard, or you didn’t immediately get the positive feed back you wanted so you locked it back away. I know. Trying new things is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Look, I’m no mind reader, but chances are that you have an idea in your head and you’ve never pursued it. Maybe you did take one step in that direction and it felt hard, or you didn’t immediately get the positive feed back you wanted so you locked it back away.

I know. Trying new things is hard. I went back to university when I was 38. I was terrified. I was convinced I would barf out a grocery list on an exam while all my 19 year old counterparts were acing their exams. Turned out I did ok. No random lists falling out on the tests. AND I did create some great friendships with those 19 year olds-BONUS!

This idea that you have been curious about doesn’t have to solve any huge problems. Its just about you and, well you. You don’t need to feed the poor, solve the Covid crisis (although if you have some ideas around these two topics, I AM SO OPEN to hearing them). You simply need to move in the direction of your nudges.

WHY? because you were given that idea for a reason. I don’t know that reason. I DO know its important for you to not have this idea fester inside of you. Festering never is good.

This says it all so well, – thank you Les, I couldn’t have said it better myself.

The graveyard is the richest place on earth, because it is here that you will find all the hopes and dreams that were never fulfilled, the books that were never written, the songs that were never sung, the inventions that were never shared, the cures that were never discovered, all because someone was too afraid to take that first step, keep with the problem, or determined to carry out their dream.
​Les Brown

Check out 3 ways you can move forward to start pursuing that idea that won’t leave you in this week’s Love at Lunch video. From the research of Carol Dweck and her book, Mindset-the New Psychology of Success.

Please take one step towards pursuing something your curious about or have thought about doing for a long time. You’ll find some joy and your brain will be soooo happy to be diving into something where it get’s to explore something.

I’d love to hear what your idea is. Please let me in on your wee secret. Let that be the first step. (I won’t tell a soul)

Beloveds, I don’t have all the words for you this week, but I do have all the love.

Shoveling boat loads your way.

Leona xox

P.S. I am getting closer to publishing my book-sign up here so you get all the latest and greatest updates and bonus offers https://leonadevinne.com/findingyourjoyspot/. I’m starting a Joy Spot club and I’d love for you to be part of it-you’ll get all the info when you get on this list 🙂

P.P.S. Here’s another video you need with the 3 F’s to moving forward (less scientific, but something I use everyday) -scroll down the page and you’ll get the video with yours truly that has all the F’s to get you to move forward. www.leonadevinne.com (plus if you haven’t been to my new website, here’s your chance to poke around! I’m so happy with it-mostly because I have magical support that makes things look magnificent)

    Leona deVinne, Coach, Consultant, Author at leonadevinne.com, deVille Partners

    Leona deVinne is the founder of deVille Partners, leonadevinne.com and joysocks.ca. She’s a certified leadership coach, experienced facilitator, a resilience and EQ expert, and a custom program designer. She's worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

    In her career, she's noticed that the closer people come to live in line with their values, bolster their resilience and honour who they are at their core, the more joy they experience. They truly begin to thrive. The more joy, the greater health and vitality. For everyone, their journey to joy looks different, but the results are the same; intentional life-giving goodness that blows their hair back with delight. If you ache for more joy here's your chance to create more. Check out her latest book, Finding Your Joy Spot, helping you discover joy in unexpected places. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=leona+devinne&rh=n%3A158280011&ref=nb_sb_noss

    More info about Joy Socks-a non-profit that gives away goofy, gift-wrapped socks to people in charities, shelters and hospitals that could use a smile. For each book sold a pair of Joy Socks is donated to adolescents in mental health wards in local hospitals.

     

     

    We’ve worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

     

    We partner with our clients to understand their needs and address them effectively. We help you create a thriving organization.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Career unhappiness
    Community//

    The Absolute Worst Thing You Can Do If You Want To Change Or Pivot Your Career

    by Kathy Caprino
    Community//

    Mike Sutterer of Bonnie Plants: “Have a clear vision and make sure it’s constantly communicated up, down, across and out of the organization”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    It’s Time to Build Something Better

    by Jay Forte
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.