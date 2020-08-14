Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Whats is happiness according to you?

During my childhood days, it was about stamp and coin collection, watching ornamental fish in the aquarium and going for movies with parents. Later when I entered the teens, it was about bunking classes and watching movies with friends. I felt like I have 'matured' enough and was too shy about going to movies with […]

During my childhood days, it was about stamp and coin collection, watching ornamental fish in the aquarium and going for movies with parents.

Later when I entered the teens, it was about bunking classes and watching movies with friends.

I felt like I have ‘matured’ enough and was too shy about going to movies with parents. 😆

During college days I became brand conscious and happiness was about wearing Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and the likes.

Later due to some unexpected turn of events, I had to leave my job and return from Bangalore to my hometown to take care of my dad.

Though it might seem like a burden to many, I never felt so and feel blessed to get such an opportunity. ❤️

At this point in time, if you ask me I find happiness in being back to my hometown.

While writing this Instagram post, I am quite happy it as gives me immense joy in writing. ✍️

According to me, happiness is doing what you REALLY want to do and what you are quite passionate about.

Waiting to hear what makes you happy.

#happiness# littlejoys#writing#contentwriting#nikscontent

Nikhil TK

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

