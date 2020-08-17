Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Whats is happiness according to you?

By

During my childhood days, it was about stamp and coin collection, watching ornamental fish in the aquarium and going for movies with parents.

Later when I entered the teens, it was about bunking classes and watching movies with friends.

I felt like I have ‘matured’ enough and was too shy about going to movies with parents. 😆

During college days I became brand conscious and happiness was about wearing Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and the likes.

Later due to some unexpected turn of events, I had to return from Bangalore to my hometown to take care of my dad.

Though it might seem like a burden to many, I never felt so and feel blessed to get such an opportunity. ❤️

At this point in time, if you ask me I find happiness in being back to my hometown.

While writing this blog, I am quite happy it as gives me immense joy in writing. ✍️

According to me, happiness is doing what you REALLY want to do and what you are passionate about.

Waiting to hear what makes you happy.

#happiness#littlejoys #nikscontent

Nikhil TK, Former Senior Content Analyst at Thomson Reuters

A professional having 9.7 years of corporate experience with the Financial and Risk Division of  Thomson Reuters, the global Information Service  Provider.

I love writing and post my observations, personal experiences and random thoughts in this community.

Please share your feedback and feel free to comment on my blogs.

 

