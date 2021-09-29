Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

What’s In Is Out

Sometimes it seems when we are hardest on ourselves, things get harder in our outer world. Before you start feeling like a victim when this happens, take a listen here for a great way to change your outer experience by simply becoming more mindful of what’s happening on the inside.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
What&#039;s In Is Out

Something wonderful and amazing I have noticed in my years as a coach (and also simply by being an introspective human) is that the universe is reflective. Understanding this is a great way to start to develop real power vs apparent power.

Anyone who has ever set out to change someone else’s way of thinking or behaving is aware of how futile and energetically draining it can be.

IT’S BECAUSE TRULY, WE CANNOT CHANGE OTHERS… AT LEAST NOT DIRECTLY…

Why is this?

Simply put, all your interactions with others have one thing in common…YOU.

Whatever is going on inside you, i.e., what you are thinking and telling yourself about the world and your place in it, is reflected in your outer world.

THE BEST WAY TO CHANGE YOUR WORLD IS TO CHANGE THE THING YOU HAVE THE MOST POWER TO CHANGE… YOURSELF.

So when we put energy into trying to change others, we neglect the area where we actually have the most power.

Try this:

The next time you feel inclined to “have a talk” (or take some other action) related to a change you want someone else to make, stop yourself.

Make a decision to change YOUR behavior around the behavior you want to change in them.

This can be a change in the way you act, the way you speak, or even just the way you think.

THIS SHIFT IN FOCUS PUTS POWER BACK IN YOUR HANDS.

Because truly, we have no power to change anyone but ourselves.

The bonus is, when we do change ourselves, especially around our interactions with others, it has a ripple effect (like throwing a pebble into a pond), because we’re all connected.

So, if you’re interested in real power, put your energy into changing yourself rather than trying to change others or manipulate them into changing to fit your needs. You will gain some unexpected rewards, and you will likely see those ripples create new patterns in your interactions with others.

Is your work situation uncertain or frustrating you? Are you without a job or wisely thinking a current furlough may be just the hidden gift to start exploring work you’re truly meant to do? Do you hate your job, but have no idea what to do instead? Attempting to navigate those waters without support is not fun (yes, I do know, but that’s another story). I’m excited to announce that I’ve created The Job I Love Toolkit, with all the resources you’ll need to finally clarify how to get paid to do you.TM To be the first to hear more details, join the join the VIP Wait List.

And if you know a friend or neighbor who could use hearing the advice in this article or needs The Job I Love Toolkit, please forward this to them.

    Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    GaudiLab/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Coping With Change: 4 Ways to Survive Any Major Life Event

    by Chris Rackliffe
    Community//

    Revolutionize 2020 With the Power of Reframing

    by Christine Comaford
    Community//

    Discover Three Revolutionary Secrets to Being a Huge Success

    by Kim Woods 1
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.