Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What’s Holding Back the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs?

Launching into adulthood is always a complex process. Today’s young people, on the other hand, have it harder than ever before. Fallout from the Great Recession has made it more difficult for many millennials to launch into a full-fledged career and get the start they need in their chosen industries. Millennial’s are waiting longer to […]

By

Launching into adulthood is always a complex process. Today’s young people, on the other hand, have it harder than ever before. Fallout from the Great Recession has made it more difficult for many millennials to launch into a full-fledged career and get the start they need in their chosen industries.

Millennial’s are waiting longer to get married. They’re renting, rather than buying homes they can’t afford. While 8 in 10 of them admit that they see the importance of saving for the future, only 55% of them have actually been able to set aside money for retirement: their goal is to start doing so by age 35. Unfortunately, the ongoing pressures of living expenses and student loans have added up to make it increasingly difficult for them to meet those financial goals.

Many millennial’s are eager go-getters who want to accomplish great things, both in their industries and for themselves. Unfortunately, there are several factors holding them back—most notably potential financial constraints.

Why aren’t millennial’s saving for retirement?

As many as 84% of millennial’s simply don’t have enough money to save. 56% of them admit that they’re living paycheck to paycheck.

They know that the earlier they start, the more money they’ll have.

They recognize that they won’t have pensions, that they’ll probably live longer, and that Social Security may look dramatically different by the time they’re ready to retire.

They grasp the reality. The problem is, their current financial constraints make it difficult for them to get started down that path. All too many of them are making considerably less, comparatively, than previous generations at similar points in their careers. They took longer to find jobs to begin with. Many of them were in more debt by the time they finally graduated. Unfortunately, all those factors add up to make it incredibly difficult for millennial’s to make those critical financial steps.

The problem with debt

Young people have shown that they have an interest in saving. Unfortunately, debt continues to hold them back. Debt can eat a significant amount of monthly income: credit card debt claims as much as 16% of millennial’s’ paychecks, followed by mortgage debt (15%), student loan debt (12%), auto debt (9%), and medical debt (5%).

As many as half of millennial’s surveyed admit that more than 50% of their income goes directly toward paying off debt. Others admit that they have more immediate priorities than saving at this period of their live—and paying off debt makes the list.

The stock market isn’t a millennial safety net.

Millennial confidence in the stock market was substantially shaken by the recession. Many millennial’s started off hesitant to invest—and the crash associated with the coronavirus may increase that reluctance. Just under half of millennial’s surveyed thought, at the time, that the stock market was the best place to invest—but they may not have substantial confidence that it will generate the returns they will need over time.

Even millennial’s who are investing tend to be very cautions and conservative in their investments. As many as 30% of millennial’s have a quarter or less of their investments in stocks or mutual funds, and those numbers are unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

How lack of market knowledge influences millennial investment

Unlike previous generations, millennial’s don’t have market knowledge—and by the time they’re able to start investing, they’re often not in a position to ask for advice from older, more experienced investors. They’re new to investing. That makes the ups and downs of the stock market—particularly a stock market that they do not trust to begin with—more disturbing when they do occur. As a result, many millennial’s react and share their stocks too quickly, while an experienced investor might know that it’s usually best to hold shares over a longer period of time.

The net worth of 29-34-year-olds

People in the 29-34 age bracket are adults. Most of them have careers. They need that financial value. In 2001, people in that age bracket had a net worth of an average of $34,643. In 2007, that was $39,635. By 2013, however, that number was just $18,400. These financial differences are challenging millennial’s’ ability to successfully become entrepreneurs or invest in their future.

Are all millennial’s created equal? Equally importantly, does every generation really have the same opportunities as the one before it? A look at these simple statistics shows that millennial’s really are starting off at a disadvantage—and that makes it harder than ever for them to achieve their goals.

Isaac Gutman headshot

Isaac Gutman, Executive Director at Ryer Group

Isaac Gutman has more than a decade of experience in the real estate market throughout the greater New York City area, Gutman has helped to revolutionize real estate investment for his clients, including his continuing commitment to aid his clients in getting the most value possible out of their real estate investment efforts.

Isaac Gutman has experience in multiple different areas of real estate investing, which puts him in the ideal position to handle many of the responsibilities associated with managing the investments and real estate purchases for both Ryer Investment Group and Ryer Real Estate. He has:

Handled contract negotiations. Gutman worked with some of the top, most trusted names in real estate investing to learn how to handle contract negotiations, improving his ability to successfully deliver the most effective terms possible both for his personal portfolio and for his clients.

Managed acquisitions. Acquiring new real estate is a careful balance of choosing a property that meets the investor’s needs while securing an excellent price that will help that investor increase the value in the property over time. Gutman has worked to manage acquisitions and help determine the value in multiple properties, including looking at their future value for potential investors.

Improved construction best practices and development. Managing construction, whether renovations or new construction, is a critical part of ensuring the best possible real estate investments. Gutman has a wide range of experience managing construction best practices, including determining budget and evaluating the needs of a specific market.

Isaac Gutman has also weathered many of the challenges associated with real estate investment, including the natural ups and downs of the market. He managed real estate investments through the market recession of 2008, giving him a stronger idea of exactly how market changes can impact investments and how to continue to benefit from them—an experience that he now brings to his clients.

Isaac Gutman also maintains a strong commitment to social responsibility. Not only does he give back to the community through his place on the board of the Alliance for a Better New York City Foundation, he provides vital support to multiple other organizations throughout the greater New York area, including Mount Sinai Medical Fund of New York, St. Bronx Food Pantries, and the Symmetry Econ Alliance as well as the NYC Endowment of the Arts. He also founded the Bronx Rising Star Foundation and works with the Regional Environmental corporate training initiative to help expand personal and professional knowledge.

Isaac Gutman’s extremely successful real estate investment career and continuing philanthropic efforts are balanced by his commitments in his personal life: he enjoys exercising, playing golf, and spending time with friends and family when he isn’t working to further his career or improving the standing of his company and his clients.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

A Millennial’s Guide to Spending (And Saving)

by Ashley Feinstein Gerstley
Community//

Borrowing and Worrying: Biggest Financial Challenges That MiIlennials Face

by Caitlin Evans
https://allmoneymakingideas.com/ The Future of Work for Millennials (and Gen Z) is Bleak Unless
Community//

The Future of Work for Millennials (and Gen Z) is Bleak Unless …..

by Patrick Ow CA

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.