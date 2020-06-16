Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What’s better than dieting? Eating Psychology Coaching, here is how it can help you.

If you find yourself at war with food, eating and your body, instead of jumping on the next 10-day diet that promises you the world, think about experimenting with eating psychology coaching.

If you find yourself at war with food, eating and your body, instead of jumping on the next 10-day diet that promises you the world, think about experimenting with eating psychology coaching.

So, what is eating psychology coaching anyways? It is a a cutting edge approach that effectively addresses weight concerns, binge eating, overeating, body image challenges, and various nutrition-related health concerns. This approach is a combination of practical coaching techniques, results-oriented psychology, clinical nutrition, body-centered practices, mind-body science, and a positive and compassionate approach to challenges with food and health.

Allow me to share how it is better on a long-term basis in comparison to a diet. Firstly, it is a fact that 95-99% of people who lose weight on a diet – will gain it back. Not to mention to mental, emotional and physical stress and burden that it puts on us. Most importantly, however, when dieting we are only solving the surface of the problem – the fat itself, that is why the problem keeps re-occurring. But the question that I always have is where did the excess weight come from and what is its purpose on the body? Well, you guessed it right – the true answers are to found within and that is where eating psychology comes into play!

As an Eating Psychology Coach, I guide my clients to seek answers across different areas of their lives that can be hidden causes of their eating troubles. Interestingly enough, we eat multiple times a day, every day of our lives, yet so little of us think about what drives our eating decisions. However, if we want to resolve and heal our eating challenges for good, this is exactly where we need to look. Working with an eating psychology coach will enable you to reflect upon your life and explore and look for the higher wisdom that your body is speaking to you through these eating symptoms.

In my practice of work, I had plenty of opportunities to see just how powerful it is to focus inwards instead of fixating on kilograms or centimeters. Only then, once we work on the inner world, emotions, thoughts, and beliefs, we can move towards the surface of the problem. Interestingly enough, when we become “lighter” on the inside, that is when it gets significantly easier to become “lighter” on the outside as well. Also, making lifestyle changes is much easier when we have more of a “clean” start – when we worked through our past and resolved what had to be resolved.

So, if you want to work on self, get to know yourself better, while improving your diet and lifestyle for the better – consider working with an Eating Psychology Coach.

