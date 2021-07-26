Whatever it is you’re trying to be talented at, you know you have to practice – Damon Wilson

Hard work is the most important key to success. Achievements without hard work are impossible. An idle person can never gain anything if they sit and wait for a better opportunity to come. The person who is working hard is able to gain success and happiness in life. Nothing is easy to be achieved in life without doing any hard work.

Meet Damon Wilson, a versatile and multi-talented athlete. Damon is exploring his career paths and exploiting his potential to the maximum.

Whatever it is you’re trying to be talented at, you know you have to practice. This is especially true if you hope to be talented in multiple areas. Fortunately, you may not need to practice quite as much as you think, and can likely make the time to practice multiple skills every day. In order to get the most out of the time you put in, you have to focus on what you’re hoping to learn says Damon.

Damon states that one should always believe in themselves. They should not be afraid to take risks to achieve their dreams. Wilson feels that not believing in himself has been one of the biggest obstacles in his journey towards success.

Believing in yourself means having faith in your own capabilities. It means believing that you CAN do something — that it is within your ability. When you believe in yourself, you can overcome self-doubt and have the confidence to take action and get things done he said.

Damon says that he made a name for himself first by his passion for basketball. ‘Basketball has taken me to places all over the world.’ marks Wilson. A bit of advice that Damon Wilson gives to people is to take oneself seriously while discussing business. He suggests the entrepreneurs always put their ideas, thoughts, and desires a priority.

Damon says that at present, his true passion is his love for the game of basketball, fashion and modeling. However, he feels that he is still trying to find his definite purpose in life as he is still young. Wilson says that he has come to peace with himself that he has not yet discovered his true purpose or aim. ‘Every day, I enjoy the search to find such purpose/passion.’ says Wilson.