What you think about, you bring about, and this is why it’s so important to stand guard at the door of your mind, especially in today’s world of social media, global pandemics, and adjusting to our “new normal”.

Someone who has developed the belief that they’re not good enough, for example, will view each mistake or challenge as proof that they’re not good enough. Our ego only has one job, to confirm that narrative we are telling ourselves, so as our beliefs get reinforced, our minds go looking for evidence to reinforces that belief, and it discounts anything that runs contrary to it.

What’s worse, is when you actually succeed at something, you’ll chalk it up to luck.

This is why it’s so important to mind your thoughts, as what you think directly influences how you feel, and your feelings dictate how you behave. So if you think you’re not enough, you’ll always feel not enough, and because we manifest from our subconscious mind you’ll never be able to attract anything greater than you feel worthy of receiving which in turn reinforces the belief that you must not be enough.

Here’s the good news, just because you think a thought, that doesn’t necessarily make it true, unless you believe it to be.

Every minute of every day, your body is physically reacting, and your cells are literally changing, in response to the thoughts that run through your mind.

Science has proven it now through epigenetics that our thoughts cause our brain to release neurotransmitters, chemical messengers in essence that allows it to communicate with our nervous system. Neurotransmitters control virtually all of our body’s functions, from hormones to digestion to feeling happy, sad, worthy, unworthy, abundant, or in lack, motivated, or depressed.

The good news is, you can change how you think, and ultimately how you feel. Here are two ways to challenge your beliefs:

Ask Is it True? When you thinking a thought that is not coming from a place of high self-worth ( making you feel alive, expansive, joyful, abundant, grateful ) challenge the thought. Ask is the thought that I’m thinking even true? Then ask, according to who? Just because we think a thought or someone else thinks a thought doesn’t make it true, it is only true through the lens which we are viewing it through.

Haven’t you ever believed something to be true and then found out years later that it wasn’t?

Challenge your beliefs. Our minds only respond to two things, the words we use and the pictures it creates based on our language. It creates a feedback loop. You are speaking to your genes with every thought you have. Your biology doesn’t spell your destiny, and you aren’t controlled by your genetic makeup. You have a choice in determining what input your cells receive. The more confident, worthy, inspired, grateful, and positive the input, the more positive the output of your cells.

With practice, you can unlearn the low self-worth habits and limiting beliefs and retrain your brain to think differently.

You can’t control what has happened in the past, it’s over. Done. You can however right now, today, and going forward choose high vibrational thoughts and behaviors that will change your brain chemistry and ultimately your cells.

You can choose to adopt the belief that YOU ARE ENOUGH, YOU ARE WORTHY