What you should know before writing your book

Writing a book, as a first time author is not always easy. It is more than just having an idea and figuring out how to get it on paper. Today I want to share 5 steps you will need to take to get started writing 

1. Have a goal around your book (when you want to publish and what you desire to happen when you publish). Too many people say they want to write a book, but not enough actually do it. Research says that 81% of people want to write a book and less than 1% actually do it. I believe that one of the main reasons people avoid writing their books, is because they don’t really see the value in it as opposed to the work and level of commitment it will require. When you set a goal it not only reminds you that this is important it gives you a path to follow. Put the goal in a place you can reference it again and again. 

2. Create a schedule and routine. This is important. You won’t magically have a goal to write your book, and them WAM have all the time in the world. When you set your goal EVERYTHING will attempt to be in your way. It’s important to have a schedule you can commit to and remove any obstacles that will prevent you from being successful. The best way to do this is to reflect on your schedule for the next 24-72 hours and see how you’re spending your time. Then determine what you can get rid of, and determine how you will stay committed and accountable to this decision. 

3. Freshen up your writing skills. You do not have to be an ELA major or some awesome professional writer to write  book. But it will be good to start writing again especially if it has been a while. You can do this by using writing prompts or writing on a blog. Take some time to free write and allow your creativity to flow. Try experimenting with different writing styles and tones and see what feels most in alignment with you. The first time will be challenging because you’re trying something new, but in time you will likely be excited to get some things out of your head and onto paper or your computer. 

4. Choose to believe good things about your book writing experience. When you set out to do something you have never done before your comfort zone will beg you to come back and in turn you may find yourself thinking bad thoughts (i.e. I am not a good writer, no one will want to read this book anyways etc. ) I challenge you to do something different. Think of affirmations you can hold tight to and meditate on so when it comes to writing you have positive thoughts.

 5. Get accountable. I can’t stress enough how important it is to have some accountability with all your goals, but especially a big one. Some people want to share it with the whole world, but you have to be careful as some people may try to talk you out of it. Some people don’t want to share it with anyone, be careful of that because then if you try to talk yourself out of it you need someone to remind you why it matters. 

These are the foundational steps you need to be successful when starting on your aspiring author journey. Writing a book can be incredibly overwhelming, but it’s mostly a rewarding experience. The most important thing is to make sure you go towards the goal with a plan and an open mind. And one takeaway I want you to consider is that that the sacrifice you make today is something your future self will thank you for.

    Dr. Nicolya Williams, Life Coach and Best Selling Author

    Dr. Nicolya Williams is the type of woman who pursues her goals with passion and determination. She is dedicated to helping other women Conquer their Chaos and reach their goals. Dr. Nicolya is a personal development coach, radio host, best-selling author, and blogger for women. Dr. Nicolya graduated from The Ohio State University (B.A., Psychology) and obtained her M.Ed from the University of Dayton with a focus on Clinical Counseling and School Counseling. Dr. Nicolya graduated with honors from Concordia University-Portland with her doctorate in Transformational Leadership. Dr. Nicolya holds a Coach Practitioner certificate and is licensed as both a Community Counselor and School Counselor, with a Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant license.

    As a coach, Dr. Nicolya divides her time between empowering women one-on-one, and motivating groups of women through Master Classes. She enjoys encouraging women to write their own books; to tell their stories and share their message. To reach her audience, Dr. Nicolya speaks at conferences and acts as a mentor to women around the world, teaching them to rediscover their spark after divorce and breakups.

    Dr. Nicolya, a lifelong learner, strives to continue her personal growth through reading and interacting with her social and spiritual community. She is an avid reader and is devoted to building up her own strong women; her two daughters, Kaelyn and Kamryn. Dr. Nicolya is committed to creating a space for women to be heard and find the happiness and success they deserve! You can connect with Dr. Nicolya at nicolyawilliams.com or on all social media platforms via @NicolyaWilliams.

