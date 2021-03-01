Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What You Need to Know

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

….. about Your Protein / Energy Drink

by Tam John

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

Life on the GO needs a Modis Operandi based on being well-fueled.  When a full-fledged meal comprised of the best ingredients is not realistic, protein and energy drinks might fill the gap.  Like choosing anything, investigate to realize if it IS right for You.

Tips to Choose Well:

  • Do not believe everything you read on product marketing labels.  Marketing is genius with claims, reviews, and Pro endorsements contrived to sell manufactured food.  Buyer beware for buzz words such as ‘Natural’, ‘Keto’ and ‘Paleo’.  ‘Organic’ without the organic certification is meaningless.
  • Read ingredient labels.  Whether a product is good or bad depends on what is in it and how you digest it (see next tip).  The human body is designed to eat real food grown and raised by Mother Nature, not made in a factory laboratory.  
  • Your body will only digest food to nutrition when it is at ease.  Digestion belongs to the Parasympathetic Nervous System.  You must take your foot off the gas pedal of life for digestion to work well.
  • Go with your gut.  Tune in to how your protein/energy drink makes you feel.  Maldigestion symptoms, bloating and discomfort of any kind mean there is bodily disagreement with what you are consuming. 
  • Not all healthy food is healthful for all.  For instance, some people do well with whey protein; others vegan protein; and collagen is not right for all.   Coca’s Pulse Test is a neat DIY tool that gauges your body’s reaction to food by measuring your pulse before and upon consuming the food.  This technique is described in the book A Fresh Wellness Mindset.
  • Verify the source of ingredients.  Certified Organic is sound.  Grass fed collagen is a necessity.  The food supply in the USA is largely sprayed with chemicals and livestock are raised in unnatural conditions.  Your health reflects how your food is grown, raised, and manufactured.

Offset the necessity of food on the run with relaxing meals consisting of a variety of real lively food every chance you get.  Balancing macronutrients, consuming micronutrients, antioxidants, and a fiber rich food life is your best bet to create energy to fuel your life well. 

Contact Tam John for a free product review in a 15 minute phone or Zoom conversation.  Use the calendar link to schedule.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © 2021 EatRight-LiveWell ™ & Tam John

Tam John, Author of 'A Fresh Wellness Mindset' and Wellness Entreprenuer at EatRight-LiveWell

Tam John is the author of the book A Fresh Wellness Mindset. Buy the book on Amazon and BN.com.  This book will help you keep your healthful weight, get to the ideal weight permanently, sleep better, detoxify naturally while you sleep, create optimum energy, food security and so much more.  If you have food restrictions A Fresh Wellness Mindset will guide you to navigate the food system for delicious compliance.  Plus the book contains 19 of Tam’s original recipes for every meal and snacks.  This book is for Everyone!

Through her company, EatRight-LiveWell, you will receive wellness-enhancing tools including in-home nutritional testing, food for skin, professional nutritional supplementation and Biomat® products.

Engage with Tam for Health Wellness Freelance, book and academic writing projects.

Thank You for your Interest!  Thank You for Choosing Tam's offerings!

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

