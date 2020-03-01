Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What you didn’t know you didn’t know is empowering

Challenge yourself to see things from the opposite perspective

By

When I was sixteen, I was on the debate team at school in Ireland and we competed at national level.

Our team was composed of two boys and me and our debate strategy was that I would begin our session with a powerful and provocative statement and a follow-through argument that would grab the audience’s attention and keep them focused. My team-mates would continue to build our case impressively, while demolishing the opposition’s argument and we would finish with a flourish.

We often won the debate. 

However, the reason we won was not always because we were better speakers on that occasion, nor that we presented a better fundamental argument for our case.

Our success was due to the fact that we got inside the heads of our opponents.

Before the debate.

How?

We had an amazing coach – a dynamic and insightful lady called Brid Brennan. 

Sr Brid was a Roman Catholic nun and that is remarkable of itself because when I was sixteen, I was a rebel.

And nuns were ‘the enemy’.

They represented everything that I felt would curb my freedom to express myself.

Sr Brid was different.

She, too, was a rebel.

But she had a cause.         

When, as the debate team instructor, she received the topic – the motion – for the debate, Sr Brid would summon the debate team trio to her classroom and reveal what the topic of the debate was.

Then, she instructed us to note what our initial position on the topic might be and told us to challenge ourselves to research the topic from the opposite viewpoint. ‘Don’t just pull something out of thin air,’ she warned. ‘Do some research. Get facts, statistics, anecdotes. Then, come back and argue the case for the opposite viewpoint.’    

We protested that this seemed like a lot of trouble for nothing. Why bother to research a topic from the opposite point of view when we were already fired up to forge ahead with our own research to make a stunning case for our own position.

Our teacher smiled wryly and said:  ‘When you have done the research from the opposite perspective, you will be aware of the assumptions on which the opposition will base their case. This will empower you to question these assumptions and help you build your case convincingly.’   

She added that ‘there are always two sides to a story, even if that makes you feel uncomfortable.’

The life lesson that I have taken from Sr Brid is that:      

The exercise of going outside your personal comfort zone stretches you to trigger your curiosity and develop tolerance for other’s right to differ.

And furthermore, this exercise will help you discover things you didn’t even know you didn’t know!’

I am still wowed to this day by that remarkable woman and her wisdom.

Thank you, Sr Brid. RIP. 

Contributor portrait

Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

Eithne Kennedy is an entrepreneur, author, blogger, online course creator, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups. Her online course:  'Self-awareness - for people in a hurry' has just been released. You can find it on her website at: http://www.isle-of-us.com. In her professional career, Eithne has worked in the corporate sector, latterly as Director Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Tetra Pak Asia-Pacific. Currently, she is co-owner and CEO of a business specialist practice, focused on humanizing business transformation. In this capacity, Eithne and her associates act as trusted advisers to global companies across a wide variety of industries, cultures and geographical locations. She is a frequent speaker and moderator at global business conferences.

Currently based in Singapore, Eithne has lived and worked in multiple locations around the world and thrives on cross-cultural interaction, inspiring and encouraging young professionals to make the most of themselves, both personally and professionally.

She is author of: 'Smart Management for Ambitious Young Managers' and also author of: 'Rebooting Humanity; a Call to Awareness'.

Some testimonials for: ‘Rebooting Humanity - A Call to Awareness’:

‘Rebooting humanity is certainly the most important task in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman World Economic Forum.

‘Very interesting and timely.’ Ben Pring, leader of Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work and co-author of: ‘What To Do When Machines Do Everything’.

‘Interesting and inspiring. I read it with joy!’ Peter Sävblom, Advisory Board Member: Geeks Without Frontiers, Washington DC based NGO,  focused on global connectivity issues.

‘A real analysis of what lies ahead from different perspectives. Very thoughtful, challenging and provocative. A very worthy contender to assuage the appetite for the questions which must be raised as to what will the scenario be like in 30+ years' Robert Grier, Former Member of The Labor Court of Ireland.

‘Highly inspiring. A very valuable contribution to the development of mankind.’ Dr Bruno Doenni, Former Executive Chairman, Schindler AG, Switzerland.

Over the past fifteen years, Eithne has trained thousands of professionals in corporate workshops around the world in leadership and personal development programs.

She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, a Diploma in International Business from INSEAD Business School and a BA from University College Cork, Ireland.

 

   

 

 

 

 

