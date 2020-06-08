What You Can Accomplish in 10 Minutes a Day

Are you tired? In my conversations with others, the topic comes up of being tired. All the changes and expectations we have experienced and continue to experience since the outbreak of COVID-19 are emotionally exhausting.

Recently, while mentoring a bright young man, he shared with me a way to feel better, feel connected – with others and one’s feelings, and be more optimistic and productive in just 10 minutes a day!

So if you are tired of being quarantined; tired of not being able to work or go to school; tired of being told to wear a mask, social distance, and forget about human touch; tired of constant Zoom meetings; if you’re tired of all the social injustice; and most of all, tired of answering “fine” every time someone asks you how you are doing, this 10-minute exercise can help you.

One of the most exhausting tasks we deal with regularly is hiding behind the mask (no pun intended) of being “fine.” F.I.N.E. stands for “Feelings I Never Express.” So many people have become accustomed to being in “fine” mode, when passing others, the question is asked, “How are you doing?” and people don’t even stop to listen for the answer!

Being able to share how you are truly feeling with someone is uplifting! To get your feelings out into the open, to be vulnerable, takes tremendous weight off one’s shoulders. When you can be vulnerable, to have someone truly listen, to empathize with you, change can begin for both of you.

This 10-minute exercise will help you and someone of your choice to become vulnerable with one another.

When it comes to our list of “Things to Do Today,” we can become overwhelmed, as it seems like more things get added than things get checked off. This feeling of being overwhelmed can be isolating. We try to put up a good front. Things are “fine” as we have everything under control. Sound familiar?

This exercise will help you to quickly identify your “musts” for the day and give you an accountability partner. Sharing with someone what you must do and then report back on your achievement or what you allowed to derail you can be the difference between success and failure.

We all have plenty of acquaintances. Friends are those we can count on when we are in need. The quality of your life will equal the quality of your relationships. In this 10-minute exercise, you will be able to strength the relationship of someone you choose.

Everything is more challenging when we are tired. Being exhausted from the limitations, restrictions, and demands no one was expecting when we rang in 2020, few words offer more hope than “What can I do to help?” Even if someone isn’t in a position to help, knowing you have someone there, willing to assist in some way, melts away the isolation. It lets you know someone cares. We all need someone to care.

This short 10-minute exercise will help you and someone you know to ease your isolation, reinforce the fact that someone cares, and remind you that you have support.

The last thing we all need to start each day from a position of strength is to have an attitude of gratitude. This simple, short exercise ensures you and your chosen partner will do just that.

Before explaining how the exercise works, it’s important to understand the value of “10 Minutes.” Everyone has a busy schedule. It would be tough to commit to an hour a day or possibly even 30 minutes a day. However, for the benefits derived from this exercise, we all can squeeze out 10 minutes!

Here’s how this exercise works. First, you need to find someone you care about, that cares about you. You both need to be willing to spend 10 minutes a day (at least five days a week) in the morning on a phone call prior to heading out to start your day.

To ensure your commitment remains at 10 minutes, you both should time your call. While you may want to talk longer than 10 minutes doing so will cause hesitancy in the future as you know you won’t have time. Sticking to 10 minutes works best! You can always schedule other times to talk or get together.

Once you’ve set the time for your daily call, it’s important to go over the format. Each of you will get 30 seconds to share your true feelings at that exact moment. You may be excited, apprehensive, worried, scared, tired, or some other feeling you are experiencing. The purpose is to be able to share honesty with someone that is not going to judge you. It is not to change the way either of you feel.

Next you each spend 2-3 minutes each sharing what you will be doing that day. You’ll share what you are planning to accomplish, potential obstacles in your way, and your plan for overcoming those obstacles.

The third part of the call covers mutual support as you spend a minute each discovering what you can do to help the other today. You may only need to offer words of encouragement, make a call or offer to make a connection. You may simply need to pray for one another.

Finally, during the last minute of the call, you each take 30 seconds to share what you are grateful for at that moment. It may be for the other’s support. It could be for the day’s opportunities. You decide.

In 10 minutes, a day, you’re able to be vulnerable, have an accountability partner, strengthen a relationship, and develop your attitude of gratitude.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“We can learn something from everyone, if we take time to listen.”

Take Action Today!

If you would like assistance with being vulnerable or accountable, I can help you. We can meet by phone, on Zoom, or in a place you deem safe with social distancing. Whether you choose me or someone else, a coach will expedite your results.

If you found value in this article, please like and share. You never know who else in your network may find it valuable. Thank you!

I appreciate you. I know your time is limited and I hope you receive value in reading my posts.

I also invite you to connect with me. You can connect with me on LinkedIn, by email at [email protected] or through my website at www.bryanbalch.com. Thank you!

Photo compliments of www.pixabay.com/geralt

I always look forward to your thoughts and replies.

Published by Bryan M. Balch, Results Coach

Helping Individuals and Businesses Achieve Desired Results