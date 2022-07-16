What would you do today if you were not afraid?

Most people are afraid of one thing or another. Afraid of losing something or someone. Afraid of not achieving something. Afraid of missing out. Afraid of getting older. Afraid of financial stability. Afraid of health problems. You name it, there’s something to be afraid of.

Where does this fear come from? I’ll tell you where…We tell ourselves stories and we believe them. That’s where the fear comes from. Limiting beliefs. We believe these negative stories and think that there is nothing we can do to get rid of the fear. And then our beliefs become our reality.

However…here’s a quote from Marie Forleo that really speaks to this:

“All beliefs are choices and all choices can be changed.”

I’ll say that again. All beliefs are choices and all choices can be changed. We tend to think we don’t have a choice in our beliefs, however the opposite is true. We get to decide our beliefs. We have the choice to think for ourselves. We have the choice to believe whatever we want to believe. We can choose to be happy. We can choose to be miserable. Even if your current situation isn’t exactly your end goal, you still have a choice. You have a choice in how you react or respond to life. The situation won’t change, but your experience to it can change. By making a different choice. Happiness is a choice.

So now the question becomes…How do we start the process of changing our limiting beliefs? Why meditation of course!

Let’s jump on our meditation pillow and go in with this intention:

Who can I become if I give up that limiting belief I’m telling myself?

Now wait. Wait for the answers. All the answers are inside you. You just need to get still and listen.

After your meditation, grab your journal and jot down what came up in your meditation. Maybe list all the qualities and characteristics of a person who has no fear, no limiting beliefs. Feel into these qualities and make them your own.

It starts with grounding yourself and being comfortable in your skin. It starts with feeling the love inside you and opening your heart. It starts with realizing you are perfect, whole and complete just as your are.

Here’s a meditation you can use to continue to lean into these feelings:

Take a moment right now

Go outside and sit down in a comfortable spot

And feel the birth of a new day

Close your eyes

Listen to the wind swirling

Listen to the birds singing

Listen to the world moving

Feel the love inside you

Connecting to all that is

All that you will ever need

Open your heart to who you are right now,

Not who you would like to be,

Not the person you are striving to become,

But the being right here before you, inside you, around you.

You are already more than whatever you can know.

Let yourself just be

You are perfect, whole and complete

Just as you are

Breathe into this moment

This moment is perfect as is

I hope this serves you 🙂

Camille