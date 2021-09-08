Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What would you do if you only had two years to live?

One of my closest friends recently discovered that he had stage 4 cancer, and that he likely has about two years to live, if he uses chemo aggressively. If I was in his situation, I”m not sure what I would do; I suspect I’d get terribly depressed and sit in in my house, wondering why […]

My friend, by contrast, is doing an amazing job of planning, and experiencing, a wonderful period of his life. He has worked hard to rebuild his relationship with his teenage kids, and they are doing really well. He pulled some money out of the stock market and is taking them on wonderful trips. He is also flying to countries and experiences he’s always wanted to have with his girlfriend. Most importantly, his attitude is amazing; he projects hopefulness even while knowing the end is near, and is always upbeat and engaged in life. He makes more of an effort than ever to ask about his friends’ lives, to show interest in their inner world, and avoids using his friends as bereavement counselors.

I don’t know how long he can keep this up, but he is an inspiration. There are many ways to face imminent death; his is the most impressive I’ve ever seen.

When my time comes, I hope I can be half as brave and upbeat as he was.

    James Ron, Academic, Sociologist, and Research Consultant at Azimuth Social Research

    James Ron, Ph.D., is a Minneapolis-based researcher who has had a long career in behavioral science, policy advisory, and human rights advocacy.  After working with a local human rights group in Israel, he dedicated his life to human rights research and advocacy. Trained as a sociologist at UC Berkeley in 1999, Ron has published numerous scholarly articles, books and guest essays on political violence, human rights, civil society, and public opinion. He has consulted for a number of like-minded organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, CARE, Human Rights Watch, and Life for a Child. 

    James Ron's concern with human rights was shaped by his mandatory three years in the Israeli military, when he witnessed a number of troubling events in South Lebanon. Thereafter, he worked for the Associated Press during the first Palestinian Intifada (1988-92), where he helped report on violence between Israeli soldiers, settlers, and Palestinians. Those experienced prompted him to volunteer for a local Israeli rights groups, B'Tselem, and then to work for the Middle East division of Human Rights Watch. While working for the latter organization, James researched and wrote two book length reports, including one on interrogation of Palestinian suspects by Israeli security forces, and another on the behavior of Israeli undercover soldiers. 

    James' personal life has been impacted by chronic disease. His son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of two, and he began volunteering soon after for an Australian charity, Life for a Child, that supplies insulin, syringes, and other life saving equipment to children, families, and medical clinics in low income countries. James has done multiple site visits for the organization, visiting hospitals, patients' homes, and government agencies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. His most recent trip for the group was to Uzbekistan, and he is planning a new trip to Mexico in the coming months.

    James is currently pursuing an MA in psychological counseling, hoping to eventually use those skills to help other middle-aged men facing challenges of divorce, career change, and the long-term consequences of military service and exposure to extreme suffering.

     

