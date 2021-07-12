Image by Peter David from Pixabay.com

When you look at the unfinished items on your to-do list at the end of each day, it’s easy to see, we tend to over-estimate what we can accomplish in a day.

We also tend to under-estimate what we can accomplish in 5-10 years. You will be amazed at what you can accomplish over an extended period of time! The problem most people have with long term goals and long term accomplishments is they tend to lose focus.

It’s easy to become distracted. There are always new shiny objects to focus on. There’s always a new dilemma social media brings to light, getting the masses to shift their focus from what they can accomplish to what’s wrong with the world.

Imagine for a moment, what you would be like if you were able to focus on, and improve upon, one or two areas of your life over the next five years. The reality is July 12, 2026, is going to arrive. There you will be. You decide if you will arrive by chance or by design.

The only way to get through all the distractions, all the noise, is to follow these steps. Step One, you must decide who and what you want to be like in five years. Step Two, you must decide on what you will have to do differently to become that person. Step Three, you must decide on what you can do daily to begin making incremental changes. Step Four, you must begin to measure your actions, your activities, to see if you are moving closer, or further away, from who you want to become in five years. Step Five, you must evaluate your results. If you are moving closer, you want to continue your actions and activities. If you’re moving further away, you need to stop what you are doing (or not doing) and adjust to get back on track.

What would you be like if you truly began to measure what you are doing against what you want to become?

The primary benefit of measuring is it keeps you focused on the process instead of the results. Too often, we focus on results. In today’s instant gratification world, if the results aren’t instant, we tend to move on to something else. Stick with the processes, stick with measuring. You’ll be glad you did. You’ll like who you become!

Imagine if you started to measure how much time you spent on education vs. entertainment? What would you be like in 5 years if you began to spend more time on learning and less time watching TV or social media?

What if you gradually increased the amount of time you spent in motion instead of being sedentary? Imagine if you just started standing one more minute a day. Add one minute each day. After a month, you’d be upright 30 more minutes a day. After a quarter, you’d be standing 90 more minutes a day. By the end of a year, you’d be standing 6 more hours a day than you are today. How much better would you feel? How much would your blood pressure lower? How much would your blood sugar improve? Imagine the difference of just one more minute per day.

What would you be like if you measured time spent with your family? If you can’t be with them, what if you increased the frequency of your phone calls or Facetime?

What would you be like if you measured your communication? What if you tracked the number of meaningful conversations, you had each week? What if you added one more conversation per week? What would others think of you?

What would you be like if you measured the number of times, you said thank you each day? Would your sense of gratitude improve? Would you become more appreciative?

What would you be like if you tracked the number of minutes, you spend angry or frustrated each day? What would your life be like if you lowered the time, you spend unhappy? Would your blood pressure lower? Would those around you appreciate you more?

What would you be like if you smiled more or laughed more? Do you think if you were to measure the number of times you smile and laugh each day, you could increase the number over time?

The reality is, the more conscious you become of what you are measuring, you will become more in the moment of everything you do. You will begin to notice what triggers negative responses. You will begin to see you are getting better. You will progress. Happiness comes from progress!

You will also discover the tide raises all ships. This means as you begin to improve in one area of your life, other areas will begin to improve as well. When your health improves, your emotions improve. When your emotions improve, your relationships improve. As relationships improve, work and family improve.

You are the connector to every area of your life. As you improve, everything around you will improve.

I encourage you to imagine the best you. I deeply believe, you can become the person you want to be. It all starts with knowing who you are, who you want to become, and begin measuring the incremental steps it will take to get you there.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“As you change, everything around you will change.”

Take Action Today!

If you would like assistance with establishing measurable achievable activities to achieve your desired results, I can help you. We can meet by phone, on Zoom, or at a mutually convenient location. Whether you choose me or someone else, a coach will expedite your results.

If you found value in this article, please like and share. You never know who else in your network may find it valuable. Thank you!

I appreciate you. I know your time is limited and I hope you receive value in reading my posts.

I also invite you to connect with me. You can connect with me on LinkedIn, by email at [email protected] or through my website at www.bryanbalch.com. Thank you!

I always look forward to your thoughts and replies.

Published by Bryan M. Balch, Results Coach

Helping Individuals and Businesses Achieve Desired Results

#expression #desires #wants #needs #appreciation #relationships #expectations #initiative #responsibility #friendship #results #achievement #choices #change #perspective #integrity #pursuitofhappiness #overcoming #parenting #coaching #mentoring #optimism #lifecoaching #reflection #differencemaker #leadership #examplesetting #empowerment #gratitude #persistence #habits #prosperity #attitude #problemsolving #gettingnoticed #acknowledgement #problems #personaldevelopment #businessdevelopment #mindfulness #focus #progress #intentions #selfgrowth #family #thoughts #control #selfcontrol #controlyourfuture #impactful #impact #influence #changemakers #educators #beliefs #limitingbeliefs #tracking #measuring #measurement #drifting #backontrack #improvement #monitoring #evaluation #patience #pragmatic #intentional #growth #planning #zoom #fatigue #hope #encouragement #momentum #giving #receiving #consistency #commitment #decisions #rememberance #legacy #Frustration #OvercomingFrustration #acceptance #tolerance #tolerate #Questions #Answers #awareness #selfawareness #EmotionalIntelligence #careerpath #careerplanning #employment #workplace #value #addingvalue #solutions #beliefsystem #environment #innercircle #communication #storytelling #stories #MMTs #MondayMorningThoughts #uniqueness #distinguish #seeking #purpose #opportunities #prepared #preparedness #generosity #ignite #firestarter #inspiring #inspiration #awe #blessings