What Women Often Forget To Give Thanks For on Thanksgiving…

What a year it has been…

COVID-19. Shutdowns. Job loss. Fear for the health of yourself and your loved ones.

2020 has undoubtedly become a year that many will not forget.

Thanksgiving is a time to step away for a moment and be grateful — even during this crazy year, there are so many blessings in your life. You have a roof over your head, food in your stomach and love to share with your friends and family.

But this holiday isn’t solely for praising your loved ones. It’s also a time to give Thanksgiving gratitude to YOU.

Because when you show gratitude to yourself, you…

Recognize all your hard work this year

Acknowledge the challenges you’ve had to overcome

Admire the strength and resilience it took to make it where you are today

Remind yourself of the self-worth that resides within you

Open yourself to greater abundance that you can share with yourself and your loved ones

Most importantly, each act of self-gratitude is also a message of self-love. You care for and love yourself, even when circumstances become difficult.

And for such a unique year, this special holiday is the perfect opportunity to deliver another message of love to yourself.

This Year Has Been Quite the Ride

With all the challenges mentioned earlier, you may have felt like you were barely keeping your head above water. During the past months, you may have experienced:

Feelings of helplessness

Hopelessness

Stress

Anxiety

Depression-like symptoms

Heightened fearfulness

With so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and shutdowns, it’s understandable why you may have felt like you were grasping a lifeline throughout this year.

Yet, we’re approaching the end of 2020.

This year has undoubtedly tested your strength, patience and resilience. And you may not have realized it, but it is your resilience and self-worth that has empowered you.

So, now you’ve emerged stronger and even more resilient.

This Thanksgiving can offer a reprieve from the challenges you’ve had to overcome. It can also be a reminder to practice self-gratitude. Here are a few tips to embrace the empowered woman you are on this memorable holiday.

How to Give Thanksgiving Gratitude to YOURSELF And Acknowledge All You’ve Achieved This Year

Step #1 Reflect on Your Challenges

Go to a quiet room with a pen and journal. Sit alone with your thoughts and reflect on the past months.

What were they like?

Stressful? Chaotic? Lonely?

Did anything life-changing happen this year?

You could think about the shutdowns. Maybe you or your partner lost your job. Perhaps you had to transition into working from home and home-schooling.

There were so many changes you might have experienced — many you were unprepared for.

Write about them and how they made you feel.

Recognize the challenges you’ve had to face. Instead of trying to bury an uncomfortable memory, you can see it for what it is and admire what you did to overcome it.

Because the fact is that yes, you may have stumbled starting out. But eventually, you slipped into the new normal and adapted to your unique circumstances. You not only cared for those around you, you also tended to your own well-being.

And this leads to the next step.

Step #2 Identify 3 Things You Value About Yourself

Next, reflect on three strengths that helped you overcome the challenges of 2020. Here are some examples of characteristics you might consider adding to your list:

Remaining a pillar of strength and patience for your family

Your flexibility in adapting to working from home

Your incredible work ethic

Your compassion as a mother

Sticking to your self-care ritual and showing yourself that you are worthy of love and care

Being vulnerable and asking for help when you needed it

Understanding the importance of filling your own cup before you fill the cups of those around you

Whatever strengths you feel helped you weather this storm, write them down.

You can get so caught up in the daily grind that you forget these things — especially when constant media updates keep your mind racing with fear and anxiety, drowning out your inner dialogue.

This small practice of writing down your strengths helps to shift your attention to loving yourself and recognizing what makes you empowered and beautiful.

Step #3 Pause

Our monkey minds often keep us jumping from one thought to another. Instead of appreciating who you are and what this special holiday means, your attention might be jumping to the next challenge:

To-do lists

Holiday decorating

Cooking and cleaning

Planning get-togethers

“Regardless of what is going on in your head,” said Kellie Edwards, a psychologist, in Psych Central, “The mindful pause can bring on the relaxation response and enable clearer thinking, opening up more choice and restoring a calmer you.”

Instead of worrying about what has yet to be done, guide your focus back to the present moment. Take a pause and just breathe.

You are here. You are alive in this moment.

And when you’re ready, smile and tell yourself…

I love you and thank you for all you’ve achieved this year.

That’s right.

Thank YOURSELF.

Because this year hasn’t been easy… yet you were able to summon the resilience and strength to step up and provide for and protect your family.

That deserves recognition.

YOU deserve recognition.

So take a moment to say thank you to yourself and feel it. If it feels awkward at first, keep repeating it to yourself until it feels natural and sinks in.

Step #4 Treat Yourself to Some Gratitude and Self-Love

While it’s nice to receive gifts from others, have you ever considered giving yourself a gift?

A little self-love can be a kind gesture that shows you appreciate yourself for all you’ve achieved this year. And it doesn’t have to be extravagant.

It could be treating yourself to a pedicure. Or a vase of fresh flowers. Or it could be as small as 30 minutes alone in a warm bubble bath as the winter chill settles in.

This Thanksgiving, take an opportunity to treat yourself.

Because each act of self-love is a message to yourself that you are grateful for all you’ve achieved.

Experience All the Love, Joy and Ease You Deserve This Thanksgiving Holiday

Thanksgiving is a time of family, appreciation and joy.

While you’re giving away your love and gratitude to your precious loved ones, remember to share some of it with yourself.

Because you deserve it.

This Thanksgiving, I pray that you stay safe, healthy and peaceful. And I also want to thank YOU for doing your part in filling your own cup so you can better support those around you.

Thank you and Happy Thanksgiving!

