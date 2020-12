Losing suddenly someone who has impacted your life is hard to believe, harder to talk about and it takes courage to read their last texts and remember those interactions. Interestingly enough, those memories make you smile and cry, bring comfort and her essence and impact comes to the forefront.

Back in June I texted our beloved advisor

It’s been 10 days since we got the sudden and hard news that our esteemed and beloved advisor, Cathy Devine