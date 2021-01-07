What will work be like after the Coronavirus?

Although there is uncertainty about returning to work after the Coronavirus, we know that changes are coming in companies.

The Coronavirus pandemic brought many changes to our routine, including changes at work. The implementation of the home office as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus has been a challenge for most companies.

There is talk of a return to “normality”, however, there is uncertainty as to what will happen at work. What is a fact is that companies will have to adopt new security measures, in addition to rethinking flexibility and productivity based on technology.

Here we share what will be the main changes at work after the Coronavirus.

Precautionary measures

The return to working life is likely to be accompanied by preventive measures or policies to prevent the spread of the virus. Cleanliness of the work team, as well as social distancing and sanitation measures, are crucial to avoid a new wave of infections. Likewise, we will have to get used to new social norms, avoiding physical contact with our colleagues.

Home office implementation

While not all businesses can work from home, many likely consider implementing the home office at least one day a week as one of their job benefits.

However, this measure largely depends on the productivity registered during the quarantine and the change of mindset. Another alternative is remote work, that is, from a cafe, a library, or a meeting room.

These new forms of work benefit both workers, with the reduction of travel expenses and unproductive times; as well as companies, with savings in the costs of services such as electricity, water, and the internet, among others.

Digital leaders

With the implementation of the home office, company leaders must learn to manage the work with their teams through technological tools. Flexibility, the ability to connect remotely, and mastery of digital tools are essential in this regard.

More virtual meetings

Something that we have observed during the quarantine is the practicality of virtual meetings, so these will likely replace most of the face-to-face meetings. Its benefits? Shorten distances and reduce times.

Use of collaborative tools

The implementation of collaborative programs or tools is here to stay. Even if the work remains face-to-face, teams will have to adapt to new digital platforms to communicate, store information and projects, as well as work as a team.

Schedule flexibility

Part of the changes in companies will be flexibility within their work culture. Although these changes can be medium or long-term, it is true that the flexibility of schedules allows better time management and, therefore, greater productivity on the part of the company’s employees. Get to know about audiology stores via reading online.

Work-life balance

Some companies have realized the importance of work-life balance for their employees. The implementation of the home office and the flexibility of schedules are measures that promote this balance. Also, some policies such as sickness or maternity disability and health insurance will have to be rethought.