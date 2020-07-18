What Will 100-Hour Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Nepal Offer

Yoga is a vast field. No person is yet to know every aspect of this multi-faceted discipline. But, as a yoga enthusiast, a person would definitely want to learn more and more every day. They would want to know about the various philosophies, principles, styles, methods and parts of yoga. Or someone might want to delve deeper and know in detail all about their favorite style of yoga. And they may also want to spread their knowledge simultaneously. Whatever the case may be, it requires one to take courses and classes to obtain that knowledge. A great way to brush up and add to your reserve of skill and understanding is through 100-hour yoga teacher training in Pokhara.

Nepal, and especially Pokhara, has always been a hotspot for yoga lovers. A history embedded in yoga and spirituality, Pokhara allows people to experience yoga like never before. Pokhara is well-known for being the best place to learn a number of styles of yoga. One of these is Ashtanga yoga. Even though this school of yoga originated in South India, some of the best schools and teachers for Ashtanga yoga teacher training are present in Pokhara. As a result, Pokhara has become one of the top choices for people looking for Ashtanga yoga teacher training Nepal.

What You Will Learn From Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Nepal

Ashtanga Yoga is one of the most difficult forms of yoga. Learning it requires patience and determination. It requires an authoritative teacher and a supportive yoga school.

When you take a 100-hour course for Ashtanga yoga teacher training Nepal, this is what you get to learn:

The first and foremost lesson is the primary sequence of Ashtanga yoga. This includes the Sun Salutations A and B, the standing sequence, sitting sequence, the finishing sequence and the closing sequence.

You will learn Pranayama techniques after completion if the lessons in asanas. Teaching Pranayama at the end is an important principle of Ashtanga yoga. It is believed that without mastery in the asanas, you cannot do the breathing techniques right.

The 100-hour yoga teacher training course, like all YTTCs, will include lessons in the history and philosophies of Yoga. They help students understand why they are doing an asana or technique. This gives the practice meaning and helps them relate to it.

Students must learn the kriyas or cleansing techniques. This helps them purify their bodies and minds and perform all other techniques of yoga better.

Mantras are an integral part of yoga. They help attain focus, inner peace and spirituality, which is the ultimate goal of yoga.

According to Yoga Alliance, anatomy and physiology is an integral part of any yoga course. Learning how each yoga practice affects the biological and spiritual systems of our bodies helps students master them better.

Last but not least, every YTTC must instruct on teaching methodologies. After all, someone taking a teacher training course will want to know how to be a good teacher.

Why Should Join an Ashtanga 100-Hour Yoga Teacher Training In Pokhara

Wanting to teach yoga may not be the only reason someone wants to join a 100-hour yoga teacher training in Pokhara. Thousands of students join 100-hour YTTCs every year with goals other than teaching yoga.

Here are some good reasons to take a 100-hour Ashtanga yoga teacher training Nepal course:

The list cannot be started without mentioning the obvious reason for joining a 100-hour yoga TTC. And that is to want to become a yoga teacher. You may wonder why one would take a 100-hour course rather than one of the conventional 200, 300 or 500-hour ones. The reason is simple. Not everybody can fit a month-long course in their schedule. They prefer to break up their training into smaller parts. A two-week-long 100-hour course is an optimum period for most.

Many people who are already RYTs or trainers may also take a 100-hour Ashtanga yoga teacher training Nepal course. This could be to brush up their knowledge of the yoga style since new things are added every day.

If a person is an expert in a style other than Ashtanga, they may want to dabble in this form. Then, it is always a good idea to start with a small-sized course to see if they like it. It also helps them conclude if they can actually do it or if the style is not right for them.

A person with no intention of becoming a yoga teacher can also take an Ashtanga yoga course. A lot of people who just want to learn yoga take the yoga teacher training classes besides the conventional ones. This is because a YTTC is taught in much more detail than a plain student’s course. Those with a deep interest in yoga will naturally be drawn to these.

Last Words

Nepal is one of the most popular yoga destinations in the world. Taking an Ashtanga yoga teacher training Nepal course is a dream for many. If you have bee thinking about it for some time, try a 100-hour yoga teacher training in Pokhara. You can look at one of the reputed schools like Pokhara Yoga School for the guarantee of quality and reliability of the course.