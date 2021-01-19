What Were You Thinking?

Do you ever wonder why some things just never seem to work out for you?

Whether it is your bad luck with relationships, your constant struggle to get ahead financially, or not being able to get ahead in your career; you may be surprised to learn that you have a lot more to do with this than you may think.

When things don’t go right, most people tend to look outside of themselves for the reasons why; or they look for someone or something to blame.

Stephen Covey, the author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People said, “Whenever you think the problem is out there; that very thought is the problem”.

This doesn’t mean that you are not qualified, capable, or good enough. This simply means that you are not taking ownership and responsibility for yourself.

It is much easier to deflect or deny one’s responsibility than to look inward and ask yourself the tough questions.

Dominant Thoughts…

Are you aware of how you talk to yourself… and to others?

Taking ownership and responsibility is very important. But you must also be aware of “how” you talk to yourself and to others.

It is very important to remember that we always move toward our current dominant thoughts. Let me share a few examples.

If you always worry about, or think about being overweight (“I need to lose twenty pounds!“), chances are you will remain overweight.

If you always worry about not having enough money (“I don’t know how I am going to pay my bills!”), chances are, you will never have enough.

If you believe that you always meet the wrong type of men/women (“Why is it that all the men/women I meet are such jerks and losers?”), chances are you will never meet the right one.

If you believe you can’t accomplish your goals (“I hate math, I will never pass this course!”), chances are you never will.

I could go on and on with examples.

Simple comments like the ones above are very common. Most of us never pause to reflect on how we talk or think to ourselves, or how we talk to others.

So it is no wonder that we find ourselves not living the lives that we desire.

Awareness is just the first step.

The next step is programming yourself to paint positive pictures of what you want; and of who you would like to be.

Then, you must practice talking to yourself and others in a positive way.

Here are some alternatives to the examples above:

* “I am a lean, fit, healthy, (state your ideal weight) pounds.”

* “I earn $xxx,xxx.xx dollars every year.”

* “I have a wonderful, kind, caring and loving partner; and we are very happy together.”

* “I am excited about my math class, and I get better and better at it every day.”

The human mind is very much like your computer. What you put in it (or how you program it) is what you will get out of it.

We are automatically programmed to move toward our current dominant thoughts.

So the sooner you take ownership and responsibility for how you talk to yourself, the better off you will be.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.