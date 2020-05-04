What We Think About Impacts Our Reality

In Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn instructs little Anakin Skywalker, “Always remember, your focus determines your reality.”

Our thoughts are powerful and can have a direct impact on the nature of the reality we live in. What we spend our time thinking about influences our circumstances, for better or worse.

This sentiment is echoed by Marcus Aurelius in one of his personal reflections, “Your mind will take the shape of what you frequently hold in thought, for the human spirit is colored by such impressions.”

If you see awfulness in everything that you come across, your life will feel awful — even if you’re rich and successful. If you see awesomeness in everything that you come across, your life will feel awesome — even if you’re underprivileged and struggling. It’s as simple as that.

If you have a growth mindset, you’ll keep going even if you fail, and focus on turning your obstacles into opportunities. If you cultivate an attitude of gratitude no matter what situation you’re in, you’ll feel happy and blessed where someone else would feel wronged or deprived.

When we look at things in the right light and take charge of our thoughts, we’ll be able to appreciate our life in a better way and endure adversities that any ‘normal’ person won’t be able to handle.

Happy Star Wars Day and may the Force be with you.

Photo by Cade Roberts on Unsplash