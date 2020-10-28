WHAT WE SEE IS NOT WHAT IS.

i am sorry. i do not mean to offend anyone.

i actually like and respect how much trump has accomplished

but . . .

there is no part of me that likes and respects the bullying, the hatred, the attacks, the tantrums he throws when someone disagrees with him.

everything i stand for is holding the space to listen to every single voice whether they agree with me or not. there is something so likeable about Trump, his fans love him and i think if he would have shown up with the charisma he has, the whole country would be behind him.

but . . .

he came out swingingand when you come out swinging, people take shots at you too and the country we live in now is in an ideological civil war.

hatred is powerful

fear is powerful

darkness is powerful

and all of it increases ratings. we love to watch drama but when our lives are the drama we are watching, it is not fun anymore.

no matter who wins this election if we don’t start holding the space to listen to each other WE ALL LOSE.

see what you cannot see. none of this is what matters. this drama is being given to us to helps open our hearts and love one another; to listen to those of unlike minds; to find solutions and innovation in the coming together of diverse ideas; and to suddenly all see what we couldn’t see before.

this is not about who wins on November 3rd. this is about you and me and love and hate. enough is enough.

when the mirror looks at you now, what does it see? is it what you want to been seen as? if not, stop the momentum by returning to who you are.

please do not respond with venom or hate; there is no place for that on this page. how would love respond? share that response with me.

no matter what you believe, i love you

no matter who you vote for, i love you

no matter if you feel heard or unheard, i love you

i am here to listen to you. the only thing i ask is that you speak with respect and kindness. blessings and love to you.

let’s end election fatigue. we are one nation, under god, indivisible with liberty and justice for ALL.