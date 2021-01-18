What we know so far about working from home

Almost a year into this pandemic and many of us can take away some of the good things that we’ve learned about working from home. Many of us were forced into unchartered territory when asked to pivot to remote work in March 2020. Some quickly despised it and others have learned to love it.

Remote work can have its perks. No early alarm clocks, dressing for the office, packing a lunch or making that commute in a snowstorm. On the flip side, one can feel stuck between four walls, on a screen for hours, with no real adult interaction. You may feel you’re working more than ever before and your brain won’t shut off. Working from home requires a certain approach and discipline and some people need time to adjust.

Whether remote work is new to you or not, there are a few ways to make the transition easier on yourself. By now you have likely found what works for you to still accomplish what you need to do, but working more efficiently will help your physical and emotional health. When you feel better and have a rhythm you will avoid burnout and naturally be more productive.

10 step plan to home office success: