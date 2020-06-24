Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

What We Can Do As Individuals to Fight for Systemic Change

This is about underlying issues that are systemic, institutional, and deep-seeded.

By
Fizkes/ Shutterstock
Fizkes/ Shutterstock

Over the last four weeks rather than posting I have chosen to spend my time with my friends and colleagues, listening to and learning from them, reaching out to, and supporting them.

But engaging with friends and colleagues isn’t enough. I must also speak up publicly. We all should be speaking up, publicly.

This isn’t about race, it’s about right and wrong.

It’s also about racism and murder. George Floyd was murdered. But for the video, I suspect his death would have been reported as a fatal “heart attack” while in custody.

Sadly, this isn’t only about George Floyd, or Rayshard Brooks or Ahmaud Arbery, or Breonna Taylor. Actually, we have no idea how long the list is, and they each deserve justice.

This is also about underlying issues that are systemic, institutional, and deep-seeded.

There is a lot to absorb and more to do. Change starts with listening and learning, and accepting our individual and collective failures. This deserves and demands our taking real and sustained action to change the course of future events.

What isn’t complicated in all this is that the murders, the brutality, the racism all need to end. Now.

Self-reflection isn’t enough. Black Lives Matter.

Originally published on LinkedIn.com

    Seth Krauss, Chief Legal Officer at Endeavor

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Michal Urbanek/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Testing Positive for Racism

    by Dr. Ken Druck
    Community//

    Hope Will Never Be Silent

    by Libby Gill
    willy sanjuan / Shutterstock
    Working From Home in the New Normal//

    The Choice Is Ours to Take Action Against Racial Inequality in America

    by Eric Stine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.