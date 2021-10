As LGBTQ History Month comes to a close, I wanted to share with you a video I made about what I think is a special opportunity and the responsibility LGBTQ elders have to Queer youth. Our youth are particularly vulnerable, especially now. Not only are Queer kids not taught their history, they are too often left on their own to raise themselves, failed by families and institutions they should be able to rely on.

That’s where we have to step in.

Warmly,

