Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What was I Thinking?!

Can we Choose our Thoughts?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the benefits of mindful self-talk is that it is a very gentle entrance into practicing choosing my thoughts. In sitting-meditation, we learn that thoughts come in and thoughts go out. There’s nothing to do with those thoughts except to notice that we are having them.

By being mindful with self-talk, I don’t have to block out negative thoughts. Through practice, I can learn to notice my thoughts without judgement. In doing so, this allows me to look at my thoughts with some perspective. For example, I can choose the tone I use with myself. Sometimes in frustration, I may get angry and harshly ask myself: What the f*#k were you thinking?!

This tone and attitude rarely produces my desired results of growth and learning. Instead, it can put me on the defensive, where I don’t feel free to be honest with myself and safe enough to look deeply into myself and create positive changes.

What was I Thinking?

The question is valid. So after calming down, I’ll ask myself again.  What were you thinking at the time you made the decision? What was happening in my life at that time that led me to make that choice? Is there a pattern I can identify? Is there a pattern I can disrupt?

Do I do this 100% of the time? No. That’s why forgiveness and compassion are so important. I don’t want to beat myself up for not being mindful in every moment. That would make mindfulness oppressive.

I think of anger as emotional swelling. It’s there to protect me temporarily and is a sign that a part of me requires extra care in that moment. If I ask myself questions while I’m angry, I may not get as accurate data as after the anger subsides. Remembering that my anger is impermanent helps me wait for the anger to subside. And that helps me choose mindfulness in this moment.

    Farhad Desai, Mindfulness Facilitator at Beyond Binary Consulting

    Farhad is the author of Orientation: For the Journey of a LIfetime.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    I Quit My Job, and My Inner Critic Went Wild

    by Lauren S. Tashman, PhD, CMPC
    Community//

    Mindfulness & Social Media: An Observer’s Perspective

    by Brian Pennie
    Community//

    4 Mindful Ways to Shut Down Self-Defeating Thought Patterns

    by Beverly Conyers

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.