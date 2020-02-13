Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Waits Just Ahead of the Headlights

On being brave, trusting yourself, and choosing to change your life.

By
Photo Credit: Matthew Ronder

Are you looking for something different?

We all go through this.  Phases in our life where we know, we just know, that something has to give.  We realize we are ready for a change.

It’s okay if we aren’t sure what the “something else” looks like entirely.  It’s okay if we also aren’t sure of all the rights or lefts to take as we pivot and seek direction.

We just have to start the process and the road will unfold before us.

Have you ever driven home on a foggy night? The headlights might shoot only 10 or 20 feet ahead. But we keep going with minimal visibility. Slowly, if need be, but we know the road is there.

We trust our ability to navigate ourselves.  And, bit by bit, the road is revealed to us.  We reach our destination.

Life changes are just like this. But change is something we must activate ourselves.

Routines need to come undone so that the life we imagine living one day is possible and within our reach.

Believe that the life we want is just ahead of the headlights, just waiting for us to find the courage to move forward.

The desired change you see is there.  Waiting. All we have to do is say:

“Ok, life.  I’m in.”

Want to know how?

Visit the website in my bio if you are ready for my 1:1 private coaching and mentoring sessions to serve you..  🙂

Sign up to receive future blog posts here.

Sign up to follow me on Instagram here.

My Stories are pretty good. 🙂

~ Christy

Christy Nichols

Professional Development Facilitator | Leadership Training Expert | Purposeful Travel Advocate | CEO at Venture Within

    Christy Nichols, Professional Development Facilitator, Leadership Training Expert, Purposeful Travel Advocate, Curator of Inspiring Retreat Experiences, CEO at Venture Within

    Christy’s professional education expertise has afforded her the opportunity to work all over the world. Since achieving a Masters Degree and Teaching Credentials in Sussex, England, she has delivered educational and leadership initiatives internationally to individuals in the UK, Europe, Cambodia, Thailand, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, South Africa, Canada, the USA and Australia. After successfully creating and developing EDventure International, she launched Venture Within. Her passion is providing opportunities for transformational personal and professional growth through online coaching and overseas leadership retreats.

    • Expert in leadership development amongst young professionals
    • 20 years an Educator, CEO of Venture Within, and EDventure
    • Curated strategic leadership workshops catered for traveling professionals, with a focus on personal development and growth.
    • Utilizes cultural immersive experiences as transformative opportunities.
    • Specializes in transformative experiences that enhance leadership abilities on personal and professional levels.

    View LinkedIn Profile

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

