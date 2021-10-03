Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

What Traits Make an Identifiable Leader

The best leaders are those who lead by example, take a genuine interest in the wellbeing of their workers and have a clear vision for the future, says Georges Chahwan. They can communicate this vision to others while maintaining a professional demeanor even during difficult times. A good leader also has excellent interpersonal skills with […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

The best leaders are those who lead by example, take a genuine interest in the wellbeing of their workers and have a clear vision for the future, says Georges Chahwan. They can communicate this vision to others while maintaining a professional demeanor even during difficult times. A good leader also has excellent interpersonal skills with an ability to inspire confidence in their ideas among peers and subordinates alike.

A good leader is always learning about themselves through self-reflection. This is done by understanding how they respond to conflict, setbacks, and pressure under fire. Self-awareness goes beyond that though; recognizing when to change tactics or abandon them entirely is integral to growth as well. Leaders should also surround themselves with smart people capable of challenging them intellectually; this fosters innovation and creativity which are the foundations of any great leader.

A great leader knows how to take advantage of their authority without appearing arrogant or abusive. This means taking responsibility for problem-solving rather than deferring to others, communicating your ideas clearly and enthusiastically, and being aware of the moods in the room so you can adjust accordingly. A good leader also has a high emotional intelligence capable of understanding others well enough to know how best to interact with them to get the desired outcome, adds Georges Chahwan. These are just some examples but there are many more qualities that define what it takes to be considered a good leader.

    Georges Chahwan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    10 Traits of Highly Successful Leaders

    by Shyam Ramanathan
    Leadership
    Community//

    7 Proven Ways To Be A Better Leader In The Workplace

    by Abhishek Ghosh
    Community//

    How to Boost Your Executive Charisma Overnight

    by Marina Cvetkovic
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.