What Trader J Does to Overcome the Struggles in Life

Through his trading and investing ventures, Trader J has generated multiple six-figure businesses through online trading and investing, therefore overcoming initial obstacles such as coming from a low-income background and several losses.

His determination also paved the way for his mentoring services that have garnered positive results from his clients.

As a serial entrepreneur with a passion for fitness and personal finance, Trader J knows the importance of keeping himself in shape to make sure that he does business flawlessly. This awareness also comes with the idea of being mentally prepared to take on any challenge.

Here’s his secret in doing so.

Taking Time Out

Like all things in the world, Trader J needs to find a balance in work and life. And that’s his secret to dealing with stress and burnout.

“I avoid stress and burnout by exercising, meditating, and taking time out of my schedule to connect with friends and family,” the serial entrepreneur said.

Maintaining balance in a fast-paced world and society is how he finds happiness in what he does.

Taking a time out is how Trader J also gets to the root of the problem and overcome obstacles.

“Most obstacles are temporary and planning and strategizing about them helps reduce any anxiety I have about their ability to affect my thinking process,” he said.

Learning Over Time

Trader J’s mindset is focused on the idea that if he can do it, then anyone else with the right determination and relentless attitude can follow in his footsteps.

He has spent over five years mixing-part time work and education to fuel his passion for the financial markets, as well as the flexibility and freedom it could provide.

“I started by researching and reading through different books and reading information which allowed me to adapt and absorb knowledge about my different passions and how to actualize them,” Trader J said.

From going online and researching ways on how to get rich, he stumbled upon the financial markets. After reading about the situations others had gone through, and watching movies that motivated him to try things out, Trader J dived headfirst into trading and investing.

As a trader and investor, failures and losses aren’t a new sight to see in the business. And, of course, Trader J has had his fair share of being at the bottom. But like any other business-minded individuals who want to achieve in life, he considered these obstacles as lessons that shouldn’t discourage him, but rather inspire him to do better.



Get to know more about Trader through his website, www.traderj.co.uk, and his Instagram account, @Traderj_.