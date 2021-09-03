What To Wear: Here are Your Best Choices of Clothes for Pretty Much Every Occasion

Choosing what to wear for an occasion has been an issue since mankind figured out a way to clothe themselves. Whether one is to attend a wedding, networking events, job interviews, barbecues, a baby shower, or a funeral, finding a perfect piece of cloth to go with the occasion is always confusing.

Besides factors such as the nature of the event, venue, formality of the invite, weather, and dress code, a few sartorial standards must be kept in mind to look for guidance.

To help put an end to the age-old question of “what should I wear?” fashion experts and editors have come together to offer extensive insights, practical tips, and outfit suggestions for every occasion.

Let’s take a look:

A Religious Ceremony

Religious ceremonies call for a simple, daytime dress. You can experiment with floral prints or opt for a suit that accentuates your womanhood. Avoid anything too revealing and make sure to bring a light sweater or jacket in case it’s cold outside.

Keep your dress simple but not boring. Choose complimentary colors and wear minimum makeup and jewelry.

A Black Tie Event

As the name suggests, a Black Tie event is bound by a dress code. Choose a dress that blends you in perfectly while keeping your individuality and style intact. Go with a tea or floor-length gown. A-line dresses can also be a good choice for such events, but nothing comes closer to a well-tailored chic suit. Enhance your look by putting special attention to your jewelry, shoes, and hairstyle.

If the black tie is optional for the event, you can loosen up a bit and go with a formal knee-length cocktail dress.

A Wedding

Weddings are the time to experiment, which means you can choose to go all out. Wear the lehenga that you have always wanted to wear but never got a proper occasion. Or go with the classy saree that you inherited from your mom and have never been able to put it to action.

Choose shimmery clothes and complimentary jewelry but make sure to not go overboard with it. Avoid fabrics that seem too casual such as denim, chinos, and jackets. Whatever you wear, make sure it works to give you a classy and elegant look.

A Dinner Party

You need to be comfortable for dinner parties; therefore, choose something that fits snug and lets you breathe easier. Choose a simple dress that is nice enough to suit the occasion. Jumpsuits are also a great option to go with while RSVP’ing a dinner party because they allow comfort and can be styled easily.

An Outing

Excursions are the time to choose the most easy-going clothes for yourself. Think trousers, t-shirts, shorts, tops, sneakers, and jumpsuits. During a trip, you would want to be comfortable and snug, therefore, you must choose the most comfortable clothes in your wardrobe. If you are in a photoshoot mood, you can keep a few splashy-colored dresses with you. Choose shades that stand out and give off a bubbly vibe. Stick with sneakers or running shoes as you would spend most of your time walking.

An Interview

Keep it tidy, sophisticated, and simple. Suits, simple dresses, or a knee-length midi skirt will go best as a job interview outfit. For most corporate companies, you need to appear sleek and straightforward. Nevertheless, if you are applying for a start-up or a design firm, you can choose to express your creative side by experimenting a bit with your outfit. Either way, don’t go too trendy unless you are interviewing for a fashionista position.

A Graduation

Graduation is an important time in our lives and warrants special attention to what we wear. Nevertheless, don’t overthink choosing the perfect graduation day outfit. As long as you are keeping it neat and not super dressy, you are good to go.

A knee-length dress with comfortable sneakers should go well for a graduation day. If you are feeling like dressing up, you can go with a floral dress and opt for heels. Chic cropped pants and the patterned top can also be a great choice for a graduation day outfit. Just make sure to keep it smart and simple.

A Business Dinner

For a business dinner or similar occasion, your goal should be to keep it poised and polished. Wear something that you feel confident in. Step up your game from what you are used to wearing in the office, but not too much. Go with a gown and matching sandals, and keep minimal accessories on you.

Bodycon, asymmetrical, and off-shoulder dresses are some of the best choices for formal dinner settings, but you can always mix and match to find your element.