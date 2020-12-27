What to Leave Behind in 2020

External vices include the behaviors or substances we habitually turn to – such as food, caffeine, alcohol, cigarettes, shopping, sex, gambling, procrastination, or engaging in conflicts with other people. Internal vices manifest as the disempowering ways we relate with ourselves – including negative self-talk, comparing ourselves with others, worrying, obsessing, criticizing, feeling victimized, feeling responsible for others, etc. Both types of vices leave us feeling drained, and rob us of our power to intentionally and deliberately create our lives.

Every vice we turn to is an ineffective – and potentially deeply destructive – substitution for what we are truly seeking: Connection with our spiritual essence and alignment with our true creative power. When we restore our relationship with the energy stream that sources all things, we no longer feel the need to turn to our vices. As we awaken to our innate power to manifest our desires, life becomes a series of upward spirals.

