Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What to Leave Behind in 2020

External vices include the behaviors or substances we habitually turn to – such as food, caffeine, alcohol, cigarettes, shopping, sex, gambling, procrastination, or engaging in conflicts with other people.  Internal vices manifest as the disempowering ways we relate with ourselves – including negative self-talk, comparing ourselves with others, worrying, obsessing, criticizing, feeling victimized, feeling responsible […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Unlock Your Vices for Greater Abundance

External vices include the behaviors or substances we habitually turn to – such as food, caffeine, alcohol, cigarettes, shopping, sex, gambling, procrastination, or engaging in conflicts with other people.  Internal vices manifest as the disempowering ways we relate with ourselves – including negative self-talk, comparing ourselves with others, worrying, obsessing, criticizing, feeling victimized, feeling responsible for others, etc.   Both types of vices leave us feeling drained, and rob us of our power to intentionally and deliberately create our lives.

Every vice we turn to is an ineffective – and potentially deeply destructive – substitution for what we are truly seeking:  Connection with our spiritual essence and alignment with our true creative power.  When we restore our relationship with the energy stream that sources all things, we no longer feel the need to turn to our vices.  As we awaken to our innate power to manifest our desires, life becomes a series of upward spirals.

Join my complimentary 7-Day Vice Freedom Challenge and Unlock Your Full Potential By Seeking To Remove The Vices Holding You Back From Abundance. Begins January 1st – 7th.

 

    Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

    Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

    Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

    Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

    Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Forgiveness

    by Rae Dylan 1
    Community//

    MANIFEST WITH EASE AND GRACE

    by Mojan Javadi and Christopher Ryan Clarke @Yima Healing
    Community//

    4 Ways to Help You Make Changes That Will Have A Lasting Impact (On You and the World)

    by Angela Rose Moore

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.