What to Know Before Working for a Nonprofit

For many, working for a nonprofit seems like an excellent way to earn some extra cash while doing some good in their community. However, once they start working at a nonprofit isn’t all they thought it would be. Here are a few important things to consider prior to accepting a job with a nonprofit company.

Employees Won’t Change the World Every Single Day

Working for a nonprofit isn’t glamorous and life-changing every day. In fact, many days can be full of boring and monotonous phone calls, paperwork, and conflict resolution. Depending on a person’s role at the nonprofit, they may never even see the front lines or the impact of their work. However, it’s important to remember that even if they don’t feel it, they’re making a positive impact in their community.

Ensure Fair Treatment

Many assume that working at a nonprofit means that everyone is kind and they will be treated as they should. However, the reality is that, just as with every workplace, the mistreatment of employees still happens. Employees may be overlooked, underappreciated, or mistreated just as easily at a nonprofit as anywhere else.

Adopt Appropriate Salary Expectations

Nonprofits are notorious for offering poor salaries and benefits. Especially at small nonprofit start-ups, salaries tend to be lower than average with a person’s specialty or degree.

Prior to beginning at a nonprofit, it’s important to have appropriate salary expectations and budget accordingly. If a person’s dream is to work for a nonprofit, then it can most certainly be done. They may just have to be more aware of spending and wisely distribute their income.

However, it’s also important to remember that even low salaries at a nonprofit can be negotiated. Those who feel they bring important expertise to a team can still argue for a better salary if they feel they deserve it.

Conclusion

Although working for a nonprofit is typically an excellent way to invest in a community and its members, there are also a variety of things to remember when working for one. Keeping in mind appropriate expectations for daily tasks and salary while ensuring fair treatment can help employees to adjust to their new workplace and career.

    Jim Mowrer, Adjunct Professor at Grandview University

    Jim Mowrer is an Independent Consultant and Adjunct Professor who currently lives in the Des Moines Iowa area. He began his political career after completing a number tours in Iraq, and his advisory experience at the time focused on supporting democratic candidates in their policy and campaign decisions regarding the military. He has spent a great deal of time in the Pentagon, working to cut spending and increase efficiency in the military from the top-down. He has long had a deep fascination with politics, and has been involved with many different aspects of the process. He continues to support the political process, and hopes that his work as a professor helps guide new minds towards political activity.

