What to Know Before Volunteering Abroad

By

If you intend on spending some of your time volunteering abroad, then the following are what you need to know before going through with it:

Thoroughly read through your online briefing because different volunteering programs work for different people. For example, whether or not there is access to television and hot showers, or the areas’ general weather conditions.

Familiarize oneself with the host language. Allocate some time to learn the language prior to traveling, packing a portable two-way dictionary, or downloading a verbal translation application so as to be well versed in communicating basic daily requests.

Pack lightly. Packing only the basics such as underwear and socks saves money on baggage, with the plan being to reinforce your wardrobe with clothes bought from the new country’s stores, which are also often less expensive.

Learn the fundamentals of the regions’ medical system. This is important in the case of medical emergencies so as to know how to contact, set up appointments and pay medical professionals, or even how to acquire prescriptions and purchase essential medicines for common diseases.

Develop a healthy suspicion. The reality is that there exist those that make a living from deceiving and romancing travelers. Thus it is crucial to keep one’s guard up when interacting with random people in the streets or even a friends’ casual acquaintance, especially in larger cities.

Ensure to bring along a camera. There will be numerous precious moments that will need to be accurately remembered and cherished, so familiarizing oneself with a high-quality camera will prove a wise decision in the long term.

Invest in quality shoes. In preparation for any long walks, it is wise to acquire comfortable footwear prior to traveling.

Don’t be afraid to over-budget. This usually comes in handy in the case of medical emergencies or missing your flight home, which would need you to pay a hefty airline fee. Therefore, setting aside an accessible emergency fund before traveling can be very helpful.

Investigate organizations and follow their money trail. Ensure that you have thoroughly investigated whichever organization is chosen to connect potential workers, teachers, and volunteers to overseas foreign placements. This includes the organizations’ mission, where its money goes, and your pay.

    Mark Kemp, Financial Advisor & Registered Representative at McNally Financial Services Corporation

    A Financial Advisor and Registered Representative through McNally Financial Services Corporation, Mark Kemp works diligently to provide his clients with the financial services that they need. One of Mark's favorite parts of his job is the chance to show people their true financial potential while helping them meet their financial goals and plan for a comfortable retirement.

    Personally, Mark Kemp is dedicated to a life of service throughout his community in Corpus Christi, Texas. He grew up the son to a Colonel in the Marines, and the tenet of service to your country and your neighbor was instilled in him since birth. As a child, he joined the Boy Scouts and further ingrained these ideals into his life. Now, for Mark, his wife, and their children, service is a part of their everyday lives. As an active member of his church congregation and community, Mark and his family are always looking for ways to serve others.

    Learn more about Mark Kemp on his website!

