What to Know About Homeschooling Teens - Gregg Jaclin

Teenagers demand independence and control, which can make homeschooling an uphill task. One of the most important aspects of homeschooling teenagers is accountability. Here are some tips for successfully homeschooling teenagers.

Giving them Control of their Environment

It is essential to let the teenager have some control over where they work if they are comfortable. Make sure that they are not distracted, and that they get the work done.

Choose a Strong Curriculum

This is an excellent time to go through their curriculum choices and choose the topics they are interested in. For teenagers who are still uncertain about college, guidelines should be put in place to keep them in line. Some teenagers may not be interested in college, and they need to be guided to their passions and diversity.

Time Management

Sound time management is an essential skill that should be taught to teenagers. Homeschooling may not provide a favorable environment for doing this, but simple tasks like filling an assignment sheet can help to enhance this value.

Teenagers have unusual sleeping routines and may end up waking up late in the morning. Finding the right time to study is very important, even when it means disrupting family routines and needs.

Embrace their Passions

Allowing teenagers to explore their passions and encouraging them to do it is vital in homeschooling. They should be involved in local sports, online courses, and home school groups to show their interests. These activities may eventually develop into hobbies and help them to be more self-aware.

Build Trust

Giving teenagers space and freedom encourages them to more independent. This will help a long lasting relationship that will be beneficial as they grow into becoming adults. This can be achieved by taking part in activities that they enjoy and keep the conversation going.

Constant Motivation

Parents should help teenagers to become more motivated by setting achievable goals and following through to ensure that they achieve their goals. They should also help them plan for what they want to do and then give them space to work on their goals. Establishing consequences can add in extra motivation for teenagers to work harder.

Homeschooling is possible and can be beneficial when properly conducted. It can help to prepare teenagers for life and initiate them into adulthood. It also creates a strong bond between the teenager and the parents.

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what lead him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP and worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2016, Gregg left the firm to open his own firm: Jaclin Law Group, P.C. where he serves as the Managing Partner. 

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children. Even though his work tends to keep him busy, Gregg Jaclin always makes time for his family. He is proud of his children for their varied accomplishments and strives to support them in all that they do. Being an active member in their lives is one of Gregg’s aspirations as a father.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

